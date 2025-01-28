Five Sofitel and MGallery hotels in Australia were recently honoured with Chef’s Hat rankings by the Australian Good Food Guide.

These accolades are a prestigious recognition of exceptional culinary talent, creativity, and dedication to excellence.

At the same time, they highlight a strategic and intentional shift by Accor to elevate food and beverage offerings as an essential part of the guest experience.

The intersection of food and travel has never been more important, and the recent relaunch of the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth is the perfect example of this evolution.

Following a complete renovation, the Sofitel Wentworth now offers four bars and restaurants by House Made Hospitality, which bring the old-school glamour back to hotel dining while incorporating the latest trends in food and drinks.

This renewed focus on culinary excellence speaks to the growing trend of travellers seeking authentic regional flavours and unique gastronomic experiences when they visit new places.

Taking an art form to a new level

David Fraser, vice-president of operations for Sofitel, MGallery and Emblem hotels in the Pacific, said: “At Sofitel hotels, cuisine is an art form and an expression of local flavours, often with a touch of French zest; while MGallery hotels are known for delivering memorable and meaningful moments with a focus on mixology that is inspired by local culture and flora. These Chefs Hats are a testament to our teams, who excel at the culinary arts and who deliver outstanding experiences to our guests every day.”

As guests increasingly seek authentic, region-specific culinary experiences, these award-winning hotel restaurants are proving that travel is as much about the flavours as it is about the destinations.

From the crisp, fresh air of the Blue Mountains to the glamour of Sydney’s Darling Harbour, each hotel and restaurant offers a distinctive taste of the region that leaves a lasting impression.

Along with a renewed focus on dining, Sofitel and MGallery Hotels are also in the midst of a strategic expansion phase, which includes 32 Sofitel and Sofitel Legend hotels in the pipeline including in Prague, India and Egypt and 26 percent of the Sofitel network under renovation.

Meanwhile, the MGallery boutique brand is unfolding a new chapter with 48 hotels in the pipeline including in Japan, the Caribbean, and Mexico.

Who’s on the honour roll?

2 Hats: Atelier by Sofitel – Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour

Atelier by Sofitel is a true culinary masterpiece located in one of Sydney’s most spectacular hotels. The restaurant’s refined French-inspired menu, crafted by an exceptional team of chefs, showcases a blend of artistry and technique. Guests can expect impeccable service, stunning harbour views, and a creative culinary journey that delights the senses. The restaurant’s two-hat achievement is a testament to its exceptional dedication to fine dining.

1 Hat: Newmarket Restaurant – The William Inglis Hotel

Nestled in the heart of the prestigious William Inglis Hotel, Newmarket Restaurant is a vibrant, modern eatery that draws inspiration from the rich history and local produce of its surroundings. The kitchen’s commitment to contemporary Australian flavours, paired with seasonal ingredients, creates a dining experience that captures the essence of the region in every bite.

1 Hat: No.1 Sublime Pt – Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Blue Mountains, No.1 Sublime Pt offers a fresh take on modern Australian cuisine. This intimate, elevated dining experience highlights local produce and celebrates regional flavours in dishes that are both inventive and grounded in tradition.

1 Hat: Garcon Bleu – Sofitel Adelaide

With a refined yet approachable atmosphere, Garcon Bleu at Sofitel Adelaide transports guests to the heart of French culinary tradition. The restaurant emphasises both technique and simplicity, creating dishes that reflect the elegance and artistry of classic French cooking, with a distinctly local twist. Each plate is a celebration of seasonal Australian produce and French-inspired finesse.

1 Hat: Luma Restaurant – The Playford Adelaide

Luma Restaurant offers a sophisticated yet welcoming setting for guests to explore modern Australian cuisine with an emphasis on local and seasonal ingredients. The menu is a tribute to the rich diversity of South Australian produce, with flavours that are bold, balanced, and reflective of the region’s unique terroir. Luma’s commitment to sustainability and its innovative approach to food make it a standout among Adelaide’s dining scene.