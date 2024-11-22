Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa recently earned its Green Globe Certification thanks to its ongoing sustainability initiatives.

Green Globe Certification is an international standard that is recognised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

Cluster general manager of Raffles Sentosa Singapore and Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale said of the certification: “We are very honoured to be bestowed with the Green Globe Certification. It is testament to our team’s commitment to steward sustainable practices and actions that integrate these practices into all aspects of our operations, every day.”

How did the resort earn its certification?

Comprising 44 criteria that include over 380 compliance indicators, the Green Globe Certification assesses and audits the Resort’s sustainability efforts spanning Sustainability Management, Social & Economic, Cultural Heritage and Environmental initiatives.

Key initiatives that contributed to the Certification include:

Elimination of guest-related single-use plastics as of 31st December 2022

Implementation of water-efficient fittings, gas heating for hot water heaters, and LED lights in guestrooms, suites, public areas and back-of-house areas

Installation of filtration taps in all guestrooms and suites

Separation of waste that ensures the trash items are easily recycled

Procurement and delivery of products and services that support sustainable practices throughout our value chain

Protection of culture and local heritage through conservation of the spa building

Fostering an environment and culture that is diverse, inclusive, free of bias and stereotype

Based on performance metrics and internal and external audits, Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa will continue to foster the collective involvement of its guests, partners, staff and the community on its sustainability journey for long-term viability.