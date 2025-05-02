Solon: Passport tampering could strike a blow against Philippine tourism

Philippine senator Sherwin Gatchalian released a statement on Thursday, 1st May, calling out how deliberate tampering of passports will threaten the country’s tourism sector.

Gatchalian warned that, if left unchecked, this ongoing scam at both air and sea ports could drive away tourists and undermine confidence in the country’s immigration systems.

He said: “The reported passport-ripping scheme is a serious threat to our country’s reputation as a tourist destination.”

The senator called upon port authorities to immediately hold those responsible accountable, and that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and airport authorities should formulate security protocols to ensure the safety of passengers without compromising convenience and comfort.

Active warning

For his part, DOTr secretary Vince Dizon issued a warning on the said scheme which has been seen in several airports and resulted in the offloading of passport holders.

Dizon advised passengers bound for international flights to always check the validity and condition of their passports before traveling and to consult with passport centers or airport authorities when in doubt.

Under the Philippine Passport Act, a passport is considered damaged if its physical condition is altered due to wear and tear, aging, negligence, or other factors that leave it mutilated or defective.

A passport is deemed mutilated if its data page becomes unreadable or if any information is missing.