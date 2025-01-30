Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) collectively welcomed over 123 million foreign tourists over the past year.

The total for 2024 is at least 30.6 percent higher than that for the year before.

Relevant authorities pointed out that this is mostly due to improved travel incentives such as tourism products and relaxed regulations with regard to visa issuance.

The 2024 foreign arrivals total was among the statistics highlighted at the recently-concluded ASEAN Tourism Forum held in Johor Baru, Malaysia.

Cooperating for mutual benefit

At this year’s ATF, tourism ministers from the region agreed to promote and strengthen the ASEAN tourism cooperation framework by contributing and implementing tourism activities throughout Southeast Asia and within each member country.

Cooperation would also be manifested through each member-country’s active participation in the upcoming ASEAN-China Tourism 2025, ASEAN-India Tourism 2025, and other events.

The event also saw a review of priority initiatives that were implemented between 2016 and 2025 to prepare for the next ASEAN tourism strategy due for implementation between 2026 and 2030.

This revised strategy centres on responsible tourism, sustainability, participation, and adaptability.