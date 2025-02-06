SriLankan Airlines recently introduced Yaana, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot to augment its customer service facilities.

Yaana is set to transform customer support and the way passengers interact with the airline by leveraging advanced AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies to intelligently assist with a wide range of passenger inquiries.

Developed in collaboration with CodeGen International (Pvt) Ltd, Yaana is now live on SriLankan Airlines’ corporate website.

The chatbot is expected to become an indispensable tool, especially during unplanned flight disruptions, a common occurrence in the airline industry, by assisting passengers in swiftly finding alternative travel options.

Available globally, Yaana also has multilingual capabilities, making it accessible to SriLankan Airlines’ diverse, global customer base.

How does Yaana work?

Yaana is a generative AI virtual assistant powered by GPT-4 technology and is equipped with sophisticated retrieval capabilities to enhance customer interactions and efficiently address inquiries.

The system also utilises a conversational AI framework and custom AI algorithms to deliver rapid, accurate, empathetic and contextually relevant responses.

By cross-referencing multiple policy documents, real-time data sets, including flight schedules, Yaana ensures that passengers receive reliable, tailored information.

Since going live, Yaana has handled close to 12,000 inquiries with remarkable efficiency, autonomously resolving 88 percent of reported issues and concerns.

SriLankan Airlines’ head of worldwide sales and distribution Dimuthu Tennakoon said: “With its scalability, we anticipate Yaana will manage five times the current volume. By providing 24/7 assistance, including real-time updates during disruptions, streamlined booking guidance and personalised support for complex queries, Yaana will significantly enhance customer service every step of the way.”