Coinciding with the debut of the Star Voyager, StarCruises and Dream Cruises held a grand launch aboard the vessel today, 26th March, at the Singapore Cruise Centre (SCC).

The dual event opens an epochal new chapter for both cruise brands which have three decades of sailing history.

Officiating at the event were Singapore Tourism Board (STB) assistant chief executive for the experience development group Jean Ng and Singapore Cruise Centre CEO Jacqueline Tan, together with StarCruises and Dream Cruises CEO and executive director Colin Au and president Michael Goh.

A new star calls Singapore its home port

A vessel under the StarCruises banner, the Star Voyager will have Singapore for its home port, as well as one of its primary destinations.

The ship will make its way to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, and Melaka to foster tourism across these regional hubs.

Likewise, it gives passengers flexibility in terms of embarkation options from multiple ports and cities.

Ng pointed out how the launch of the Star Voyager marks a milestone for the Singaporean cruise industry.

She said: “Her addition bolsters the variety of cruise offerings in Singapore, underscoring the strong confidence in Singapore’s flourishing cruise industry.’

For her part, Tan remarked: “This feels like a homecoming as Star Cruises’ first ship Langkapuri Star Aquarius was homeported with SCC 32 years ago.”

A return to their roots

Goh remarked that these revitalised brands are returning to their roots in order to deliver an event better cruising experience.

He further pointed out that the StarCruises brand will focus on more intimate, family and activity-driven cruises, while Dream Cruises will serve as a luxury cruise line offering exceptional experiences for discriminating guests.

With regard to StarCruises’ latest vessel, Goh said: “To celebrate this milestone, we are excited to introduce the Star Voyager as she embarks on her maiden voyage from Singapore, exploring the wonders of Southeast Asia.”