With the support of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, homestays in rural areas have emerged as a popular and immersive accommodation option, offering travellers a chance to explore the state’s rich culture and breathtaking natural beauty. These homestays provide an authentic experience of rural life, local traditions, and regional cuisine, making them a unique getaway for visitors. This unforgettable experience was personally witnessed by Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Shri Durgadas Uikey, and Vice President Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Shri Mohan Nagar, during their visit to Tourism Village Bancha. Spending the night in the village, they engaged in meaningful conversations with locals around a bonfire, gaining insights into their traditions and way of life.

Waking up to the serenity of the countryside, they relished a traditional breakfast featuring roasted green chickpeas and delicacies like kadhi served in mahua leaves bowl, besan, and onion fritters. A guided walk through the surrounding forests added to the experience, allowing them to take in the region’s natural beauty.

Reflecting on the visit, Uikey remarked, “Staying in a homestay here has been an unforgettable experience. The peaceful environment, picturesque landscapes, and warm hospitality make it a truly special destination. The local cuisine was especially delightful.” He further emphasized that MP Tourism Board’s initiative to promote rural tourism is not just creating a new travel experience but also empowering local communities economically.

A Model for Rural Tourism

Madhya Pradesh has been making significant strides in rural tourism, with villages such as Pranpur, Sabarvani, and Ladpura Khas already receiving national recognition from the Ministry of Tourism. Currently, under the Rural Tourism Project, the state boasts 407 operational homestays, of which 171 are village homestays.

Bancha, located in the Ghordadongri development block of Betul district, was selected by MP Tourism Board in 2023 as part of its “Back to Village” (B2V) program. Over the past two years, dedicated efforts have been made to transform it into a thriving rural tourism hub. This vision took a major step forward with the inauguration of five new homestays on February 15, 2025.

Encouraging locals to convert their homes into homestays, the initiative is creating new employment opportunities while strengthening the rural economy. At the same time, it allows tourists to trade the hustle of city life for tranquil landscapes, rich traditions, and an immersive cultural experience.

With projects like these, Madhya Pradesh continues to redefine rural tourism, offering travelers an authentic escape into the heart of Incredible India.