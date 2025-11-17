Step Beyond the Ordinary: Hawkins Comes Alive as “Stranger Things: The Experience” Opens on Yas Island! 

The rifts open to a new dimension on Yas Island, the leisure and entertainment destination, as “Stranger Things: The Experience” makes its regional debut. Visitors can now dive into 80s nostalgia and thrilling adventure, becoming the main characters in a story stranger than fiction, in a mind-bending, interactive journey through the “Stranger Things” universe.

From the haunting corridors of Hawkins Lab to the eerie depths of the Upside Down, every moment pulls fans deeper into the “Stranger Things” universe. Guests will step into the infamous Hawkins Lab, where a seemingly harmless 'sleep study' created by the minds behind the show quickly descends into chaos. They will meet Eleven and the gang as they navigate a dangerous path, uncovering hidden secrets that lurk in the Upside Down.

This isn't just a show; it's an immersive journey where live actors and advanced 4D technology blur the lines of reality. Guests will have to unlock their own hidden powers to defeat terrifying Demogorgons and help Max and Eleven save the day, exploring iconic, unsettling locations like the Hawkins Lab Play Room and the disturbing Upside Down itself.

Once the cosmic anomalies are contained, visitors can return from the brink to the vibrant world of the 80s in the 'Mix-Tape' area. Here, they can capture unforgettable moments with fun photo ops, enjoy tasty treats and drinks featured in the show, and browse exclusive “Stranger Things” merchandise. No visit to this world is complete without a stop at the legendary Scoops Ahoy and the Palace Arcade.

This groundbreaking experience takes fans of the global hit series inside some of its most iconic settings on an intimate guided new adventure alongside their favourite characters before the chance to hang out and explore all the fan-favorite locations from the show. Whether you're a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, this thrilling escape promises an unforgettable adventure for friends and families alike. It's a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary and anything is possible.

Liam Findlay, CEO, Miral Destinations said: “We’re excited to turn up the nostalgia and thrills dial on Yas Island with the launch of Stranger Things: The Experience. This launch is bringing our guests closer to their favourite show, ahead of the globally anticipated fifth and final season, and marks the first time this award-winning experience has come to the region.”

