Stotrak Hotels, known for curating immersive and experiential stays across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, is expanding its presence in the royal state with Shamiyana Villa, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Nestled in the charming lanes of Bani Park, this beautifully restored heritage property blends vintage elegance with modern-day comforts, making it an ideal escape for families, couples, and even pet lovers.

With four tastefully designed rooms and a lush green lawn, Shamiyana Villa offers an intimate and homely atmosphere, preserving the essence of Jaipur’s cultural richness. The architecture speaks of its heritage roots while seamlessly incorporating contemporary amenities, ensuring a comfortable yet nostalgic stay for travellers.

Pradeep Shekhawat, Spokesperson, Stotrak Hospitality, said “Shamiyana Villa is a reflection of our vision—where travellers get to experience heritage and comfort at an affordable price point. Jaipur is a city that thrives on its history and culture, and we are excited to offer a stay that allows guests to soak it all in, with a touch of warmth and exclusivity,”.

Perfectly located, Shamiyana Villa offers easy access to Jaipur’s iconic attractions. The Metro Station (2.7 km) and Jaipur Railway Station (3 km) ensure seamless connectivity, while heritage landmarks like Jantar Mantar and City Palace (5 km), Hawa Mahal (5.3 km), and Nahargarh Fort (18 km) are just a short drive away. Whether guests wish to explore the city’s architectural marvels or unwind in a peaceful retreat, Shamiyana Villa delivers an unmatched experience.

“At Stotrak Hospitality, we believe in creating spaces that go beyond just a stay—we craft experiences. Shamiyana Villa is an embodiment of that philosophy, where every corner tells a story and every stay feels like home. With its warm hospitality and central location, it’s the perfect place for travellers looking to explore Jaipur while relishing a serene and intimate ambiance,” shares Manish Goyal, Founder of Stotrak Hospitality.

This addition strengthens Stotrak Hospitality’s portfolio in Rajasthan, which already includes The Earth Resort in Ranthambore, Takhat Villa in Kumbhalgarh, Camps by Stotrak in Jaisalmer, and The Nangal Resort in Udaipurwati. The brand continues to redefine hospitality by offering stays that are immersive, comfortable, and easy on the pocket.