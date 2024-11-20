Sula Vineyards brings to you the 14th edition of SulaFest on 1st & 2nd February, 2025, after a five-year hiatus. Experience all things wine at Aisa’s biggest vineyard music festival. The festival promises a memorable blend of live music, premium wine, and cultural experiences against the picturesque landscape of Sula’s lush Nashik vineyards—a much-anticipated return for fans and festival-goers alike.

Rajeev Samant, CEO of Sula Vineyards, shared his excitement: “We’re absolutely delighted to bring SulaFest back after five years. The festival has always embodied our love for wine, music, and community. This break has only amplified our enthusiasm to create an experience that not only honours the SulaFest legacy but elevates it to new heights. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Nashik for an unforgettable celebration.”

SulaFest has, over the years, captivated audiences with outstanding performances by legendary artists like Lucky Ali, Divine, Amit Trivedi, Papon along with international talents such as Dub Inc. and Gaudi. Known for its vibrant atmosphere, the festival creates an immersive experience, where music, dance, and wine come together in the heart of the vineyards. After its last edition in 2020, SulaFest’s revival has been fuelled by popular demand, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of this iconic festival.

This year’s SulaFest will feature a carefully curated lineup, showcasing some of India’s celebrated musicians, headliners, and emerging talents for a diverse musical experience. Beyond the music, attendees can look forward to interactive wine tastings with top sommeliers, immersive culinary experiences, and a lively artisanal marketplace. Guests will have the opportunity to savour Sula’s finest wines, enhancing their food and wine journey at the festival. In response to the growing excitement, SulaFest will now be held as a biennial event, allowing for an even more curated and exceptional experience each time.

Tickets for SulaFest 2025 will be available soon through a leading ticketing platform, with more details on the artist lineup and festival highlights to be revealed in the coming weeks.