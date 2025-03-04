Sun Siyam Olhuveli officially opened its doors to guests on Saturday, 1st March.

The Maldivian resort also revealed its entirely refurbished Beach and Sunset Beach Pavilions alongside the opening of the Maldives’ Longest Pool, an incredible 210-metre masterpiece, featuring a fresh design and a more refined guest experience.

The newly revamped Beach Pavilions represent a thoughtful evolution of the previous Deluxe Rooms, offering an elevated yet approachable luxury designed to balance comfort and style.

These developments usher in a new era of beachfront living in the Maldives.

According to Sun Siyam Resorts’ assistant group general manager Hassan Adil: “We have made these uplifting changes to one of our most high-in-demand room categories, and we are confident that this transformation makes it the best, value-for-money beachfront stay in the Maldives today.”

Pavilion stays at their finest and most stylish

Available in two categories, these two-story, four room accommodations seamlessly connect guests to their stunning surroundings, offering private terraces with uninterrupted views of the beach, lagoon, and ocean.

The 40 x Beach Pavilions face the lagoon and provide direct beach and pool access, while the 60 x Sunset Beach Pavilions showcase spectacular ocean and sunset vistas and overlook the Maldives’ longest pool, enhanced by a sunken pool bar for ultimate relaxation.

Whether enjoying a tranquil swim or unwinding on the private terrace, guests are immersed in a setting that perfectly balances simplicity and sophistication.

The interiors were reimagined by London-based Studio Sixty7 over a six-month period, and now show a seamless open-plan concept that emphasizes a connection to the outdoors and uninterrupted ocean views.

The new design replaces darker tones with a light, modern neutral palette, incorporating soft grey stripes, natural linens, and rich veined marble tiles in the open-plan bathrooms for a touch of understated luxury.

Thoughtfully integrated lighting and subtle design elements create a calming, home-like environment where guests can unwind and enjoy their private sanctuary.

The longest pool in the Maldives

A major highlight is the opening of the 210-metre long pool, the longest in the Maldives, running parallel to the beach and featuring a sunken pool bar ideal for casual socializing.

A second 131-metre pool offers additional space for relaxation, ensuring guests are never far from a refreshing dip.

Both pools are ocean-facing, seamlessly connecting guests with the stunning Maldivian surroundings.

The refreshed pavilions and new pools align with Olhuveli’s 24 hour attainable all-inclusive focus, offering guests everything they need for a stress-free stay, from diverse dining, to all-inclusive cocktails by the pool.