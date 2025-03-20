Philippine domestic boutique airline Sunlight Air gears up to make travellers’ summer vacation plans as seamless and hassle-free as possible with its new SmartPass.

With just one pass, customers can get to any of the dreamy Filipino destinations Sunlight Air flies to.

The Sunlight Air SmartPass provides passengers with ten single-use prepaid one-way flight vouchers that can be redeemed five to 45 days prior to the intended flight departure.

From Coron to Siargao and more, flyers will have the freedom to go on a multi-stop journey across the country’s beautiful islands.

Additionally, those who purchase the SmartPass may opt to access it digitally or through a physical voucher set delivered straight to their doorstep.

Whether through its serene destinations or solid discounts, passengers can write their next summer story with the abundance of deals the airline offers.

The perfect vacation at one’s fingertips

A dip in the pool, a trip to the spa: one can get all of that and more with Sunlight Air Vacations.

By booking Vacations, passengers can bundle their flights with Sunlight Air’s partner accommodations as well as tours and attractions in only a few clicks.

The airline offers a selection of hotels to choose from in the sunny areas of Boracay, Cebu, Clark, Coron, and Siargao, making your next trip easier to plan than ever.

Most notably, those traveling to Coron can purchase a Vacations package with accommodations in the luxurious Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort, located on a private island.

Perks and more

To round up a good vacation, travellers will want to experience maximum comfort and satisfaction, whether it be through some good food or memorable souvenirs.

With Passenger Perks, being a Sunlight Air flyer can bring one a variety of deals by just presenting their boarding pass to partner outlets.

Those flying through Clark can take advantage of discounted access to the ALLWAYS Lounge at Clark International Airport.

For foodies in Siargao, travellers can redeem dine-in discounts at Roots, Loka, and Manu.

A variety of discounts are also available from merchants such as Islands Souvenirs, The 815 Co, and more.