Swissôtel officially makes its Asian debut with the opening of Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan in the Indonesian capital.

Located in the prestigious Mega Kuningan business district, the new address offers a refined sanctuary for extended stays, where wellness, sustainability and culture converge.

Developed in partnership with PT Tokyu Land Indonesia, Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan reflects a shared commitment to thoughtful urban living.

An appealing cultural mix

Blending minimalist Japanese aesthetics with timeless Swiss sophistication, the property draws on both partners’ strengths: Swissôtel’s mastery of hospitality craftsmanship and PT Tokyu Land Indonesia’s visionary approach to innovative urban development.

Swissôtel Living provides long-term homes and short-term stays that elevate apartment living through the trusted service of Swissôtel. Each residence offers fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, and functional bedrooms, allowing guests to focus on what matters, whether work or rest, in a space that feels like home.

This concept embodies the future of extended stays: one rooted in intention, wellbeing and thoughtful design.

An important milestone

Accor’s chief operating officer in Asia for its premium, midscale, and economy division Garth Simmons expressed his enthusiasm for the opening.

Simmons said:”The launch of Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan marks an important milestone in Accor’s expansion in Asia, strengthening our presence in Indonesia’s dynamic hospitality landscape. With demand for premium extended-stay accommodations on the rise, we are delighted to introduce Swissôtel Living’s distinctive blend of timeless Swiss sophistication, contemporary design, and wellness-focused living. Our collaboration with PT Tokyu Land Indonesia underscores our shared vision of delivering world-class hospitality and redefining refined urban living, further supporting Jakarta’s position as a key destination for travellers.”

Tokyu Land’s director and senior managing executive officer Takashi Ikeuchi likewise reaffirmed the importance of sustainable hospitality.

According to Ikeuchi: “This development reflects our commitment to innovative urban planning, sustainability, and enhancing Jakarta’s infrastructure to create a more liveable and environmentally conscious city. The development also features a garden, providing a green oasis in the heart of the city for guests and residents alike.”

For his part, industry and investment deputy Rizki Handayani Mustafa of the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism opined that the collaboration between Accor and PT Tokyu Land Indonesia in this project highlights a strategic partnership that combines the strengths and expertise of both parties.

Mustafa said: “This collaboration is a concrete example of how the private sector, through strong partnerships, can create positive impacts on Indonesia’s economy, generate job opportunities, and make significant contributions to the development of the tourism industry.”

Jakarta’s newest hospitality hub

The brand’s Jakarta address will offer 240 thoughtfully curated serviced apartments, ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom layouts.

The spacious apartments include in-room washing machines, and premium Pürovel bath amenities, as well as kitchenettes and functional living areas.

Guests also benefit from excellent connectivity, with direct access to major roads leading to Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, ensuring smooth connections for both international and domestic guests.

Embodying vitality and inspiring purposeful living, the property enhances guests’ well-being with a dedicated wellness centre, complete with a sauna, and serene outdoor swimming pool nestled within lush gardens, providing spaces for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Gastronomy takes centre stage at Embers, an all-day dining destination that celebrates the art of grilling through an open kitchen concept, with panoramic views of Jakarta’s skyline.

Embers transforms every meal into a memorable moment, showcasing a curated menu inspired by the finest ingredients.

The experience is elevated by a bar that redefines traditional drinking with its open, interactive design. It creates an inviting space where guests can engage freely, observe the drink-making process up close, and enjoy a more personal and immersive atmosphere.

Each visit becomes a dynamic journey that celebrates connection, craftsmanship, and creativity.

The art of sustainable hospitality

A pioneer in sustainability, Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan is among Indonesia’s first serviced apartments powered entirely by renewable energy.

This significantly reduces CO₂ emissions whilst reinforcing Accor’s global commitment to environmental responsibility.

Beyond its walls, the project contributes to Jakarta’s broader urban development, including new bicycle lanes along Sudirman Road and infrastructure enhancements to the Mega Kuningan precinct.