To further promote Taiwan as a premier destination for high-end and incentive travel, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) will once again partner with airlines, travel agencies, and cultural performance groups to participate in the 2025 South Asia Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE 2025, 19 – 21 Feb, 2025 at YASHOBHOOMI-India International Convention & Expo Centre in New Delhi).

The delegation comprises of 23-members from 12 organizations. The delegation will also hold Taiwan Destination Seminar and Networking sessions in New Delhi (18 Feb) and in Mumbai (24 Feb). TTA aims to strengthen partnerships with Indian travel industry professionals and to increase the number of Indian tourists to Taiwan.

According to TTA’s statistics, 34,926 Indian tourists visited Taiwan between January and November 2024, marking a 20.2% growth compared to the same period in 2023. Data from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, also highlighted the number of Indian outbound traveler reached 25,087,316 in the period January to October 2024, an 8.49% increase year-on-year. Given India’s rapid economic growth and its status as the world’s most populous country, the potential of India’s outbound tourism market is tremendous. And Taiwan is positioning itself as an attractive new destination for Indian travelers.

The Taiwan Destination Seminar and Networking sessions in New Delhi (18 Feb) and Mumbai (24 Feb) will welcome over 100 Indian travel agencies and media representatives to foster bilateral exchanges. Surveys conducted by TTA in India reveal that “scenic beauty” and “shopping” are the key motivators for Indian travelers visiting Taiwan. Taiwan’s diverse culinary scene—including its extensive vegetarian-friendly offerings—will also cater well to the dietary preferences of Indian tourists. Taiwan is also being positioned as a destination for unique experiences such as overseas weddings. Taiwan will focus on offers of luxury experiences, shopping festivals, cultural tourism, and incentive travel that are highly relevant to the Indian travel trade.

Taiwan will debut its new tourism brand, TAIWAN-Waves of Wonder, at SATTE 2025 (19-21 Feb). The Taiwan Pavilion will feature a wave-inspired design with black tones and illuminated panels showcasing Taiwan’s four-season tourism highlights. The pavilion will also highlight Taiwan’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism offerings, appealing to Indian businesses seeking premium travel experiences.

The Taiwan Pavilion will host interactive cultural activities to provide visitors with an immersive experience. Visitors can participate in hands-on Hakka Floral Lantern Charm DIY by Li Yang Studio, a craft symbolizing prosperity and unity. Amazing Diabolo Walker will captivate audiences with a dynamic performance, offering a stunning blend of tradition and modern artistry.

With over 100 Indian travel businesses and an expected audience of more than 40,000 attendees, SATTE 2025 presents a significant opportunity for Taiwan to establish itself as a preferred destination in India’s outbound travel market. TTA remains committed to a long-term strategic approach, focusing first on MICE tourism and gradually expanding to the broader leisure travel sector.



Taiwan Destination Seminar and Networking in New Delhi

Date/Time: 18 Feb 2025, 11:30-14:00

Location: Aloft New Delhi Aerocity, 5B, Indira Gandhi Int’l T3 Rd, Aerocity, Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110037, India

SATTE Travel Exhibition Taiwan Pavilion

Date/Time: 19-21 Feb 2025, 10:00-18:00

Location: YASHOBHOOMI (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Booth C120

Taiwan Destination Seminar and Networking in Mumbai

Date/Time: 24 Feb 2025, 19:00-21:30

Location: Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Int’l Airport Rd, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099, India