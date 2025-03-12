In a landmark collaboration that will redefine the landscape of ultra-luxury living in the UAE, BNW Developments has joined forces with Taj, the iconic brand synonymous with unparalleled Indian hospitality, under the aegis of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). This partnership, marked by a formal signing ceremony on March 10th at the prestigious Taj Dubai, signifies Taj’s first foray in the UAE into branded residences under the Wellington Mews brand, bringing its renowned legacy of luxury hospitality to the flourishing Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

By partnering with BNW Developments, known for its unwavering commitment to architectural magnificence and luxury, Taj will deliver an unparalleled 5-star living experience to residents in Ras Al Khaimah for the first time. Investors can now expect to enjoy the quintessential Taj experience that defines the concept of Tajness, complete with world-class amenities and the impeccable service that has made Taj a global leader in luxury hospitality.

Building upon the success of projects like the Taj Wellington Mews in Mumbai and Chennai, Taj will now bring its expertise to Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah for the very first time in collaboration with BNW Developments, the ultra-luxury real estate developers in the UAE. Taj also confirmed that this launch is only the start—much more awaits, with new project announcements on the horizon, as they partner with BNW Developments to reshape the very definition of hospitality and luxury.

After BNW’s multiple successful launches in Al Marjan Island, this partnership further sets the stage for BNW’s upcoming collection of ultra-luxury projects in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, establishing its position at the pinnacle of high-end real estate development in the UAE.

Gracing this historic occasion were the luminaries who played a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life— Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, Mr. Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman & Founder, BNW Developments; Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director & Co-founder, BNW Developments; and Mr. Shubhkumar Patel, Managing Partner, SAAR x BNW Developers.

Reflecting on this transformative alliance, Ankur Aggarwal remarked: “At BNW Developments, our mission has always been to transcend conventional paradigms of luxury and create immersive residential experiences that stand the test of time. This esteemed alliance with Taj is not merely a partnership; it is a grand convergence of heritage and masterful craftsmanship, a union befitting those who seek nothing less than excellence.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Co-Founder and Managing Director, BNW Developments stated: “Ras Al Khaimah is the epicenter of avant-garde luxury, and with this partnership, we reinforced our commitment to crafting spaces that embody timeless refinement. Taj’s unparalleled hospitality ethos perfectly complemented BNW’s architectural brilliance, setting a new benchmark for opulent living.”

Adding to this narrative, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL commented: “IHCL has long been synonymous with excellence in hospitality, and our collaboration with BNW Developments marked an exhilarating step towards crafting luxury experiences in one of the world’s most dynamic landscapes—the UAE. This partnership is a confluence of legacy and innovation, designed to cater to the most discerning global connoisseurs and investors.”

Echoing this sentiment, Arch Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, added: “BNW Developments has played a transformative role in shaping Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate landscape, leading the largest private development in the emirate’s history. Their passion, creativity, and vision have not only elevated the skyline but also reinforced RAK’s position as a thriving investment and tourism hub. At Marjan, we remain committed to supporting BNW in this remarkable journey, ensuring that, together, we continue to drive the emirate’s evolution as a premier global destination. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Taj, the legacy hospitality brand by IHCL, for supporting our vision and passion in transforming RAK’s skyline alongside BNW.”