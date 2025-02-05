Somon Air, Tajikistan’s largest airline, has signed an agreement for the purchase of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft from DAE Capital, an aircraft leasing and management specialist from the United Arab Emirates.

These planes may join Somon Air’s fleet by 2026, augmenting the airline’s current fleet which consists of four Boeing 737-800 and two 737-900ER aircraft.

The deal for the purchase of the two new aircraft was signed in Somon Air’s offices in Taijikistan’s capital Dushanbe by airline chief executive Abdulkosim Valiev and David Houlihan, president of DAE Capital.

A timely decision

Somon Air has been considering the purchase of two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft as a replacement for its older 787-800s.

Prior to this most recent development, Somon Air mulled between Airbus and Embraer models before opting to go with Boeing via DAE Capital.

Valiev said: “The signing of this agreement is part of our long-term strategy to modernize the fleet and improve the quality of service. Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft are distinguished by high fuel efficiency, increased flight range, and improved operational characteristics, which will allow the airline to further improve the level of comfort and safety for passengers. The new Boeing 737 MAX-8 will allow us to expand our route network, increase operational efficiency, and offer our passengers modern conditions for comfortable flights, as well as increase the frequency of flights.”