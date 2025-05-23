Taking it ‘slow’ with Agoda

Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed the top destinations in Asia to embrace the art of “slow travel”, with Thailand’s coastal city Rayong emerging as the top choice for travellers looking to hit the brakes and linger longer.

While some travellers thrive on jam-packed itineraries that squeeze in as much as possible in a short time, others find joy in longer stays enabling them to soak up the local charm. Slow travel provides the ideal opportunity to fully immerse in a destination, allowing time to create meaningful connections with its culture, cuisine, and people.

Across nine markets in Asia, Agoda data shows that slow travellers are booking the longest stays in Rayong (Thailand), Kalegowa (Indonesia), Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Nha Trang (Vietnam), Boracay Island (Philippines), Taipei (Taiwan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Chennai (India).

In India, Chennai, Mumbai, and Bangalore have emerged as the top destinations for extended stays. Meanwhile, travellers from India looking to venture abroad spend the most time in Seoul for a slower-paced travel experience.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal at Agoda, said: “In today's fast-paced world, the concept of slow travel encourages travellers to genuinely engage with the destinations they explore. In India, travellers are increasingly seeking deeper, more meaningful experiences by embracing this trend. Destinations like Chennai, Mumbai, and Bangalore allow visitors to immerse themselves in vibrant cultures, rich histories, and diverse cuisines at their own pace. Agoda is excited to champion this style of travel by providing great deals on accommodations and activities that help travellers take their time and fully enjoy the experience.”

From tranquil beaches to bustling city streets, these destinations prove that sometimes, the best way to travel is to take it slow.

1) Rayong, Thailand

This coastal paradise is a haven for those seeking peace and quiet, with its pristine beaches offering a perfect escape from the crowds. Visitors can indulge in fresh seafood straight from the fishing boats, explore islands like Koh Samet, or simply relax under the shade of palm trees. Rayong’s unhurried pace and natural beauty make it an ideal destination for travellers looking to recharge and reconnect with nature.

2) Kalegowa, Indonesia

Kalegowa is a hidden gem that invites travellers to slow down and embrace its lush landscapes and rich cultural heritage. The area is known for its verdant rice fields, traditional Bugis architecture, and warm hospitality. Visitors can take their time exploring local markets, savoring authentic Indonesian cuisine, or taking a leisurely trek through scenic trails. Kalegowa’s charm lies in its simplicity, making it a perfect spot for those seeking a slower, more meaningful travel experience.

3) Seoul, South Korea

Seoul may be a bustling metropolis, but it’s also a city where slow travel thrives. From wandering through the historic streets of Bukchon Hanok Village and taking a break in a traditional tea house to exploring hidden alleyways and savoring Korean barbeque, Seoul offers countless ways to take it easy and explore at a relaxed pace.

4) Tokyo, Japan

With its endless blend of history, innovation, and culture, it’s no surprise that travellers can spend countless days in Tokyo and still have so much left to see and do. Whether it’s the fast-paced energy of Shibuya, the quiet charm of Yanaka neighborhood, or the myriad food options, Tokyo’s multifaceted appeal ensures there’s always something new to uncover, making it a perfect destination for those who want to explore at their own pace.

5) Nha Trang, Vietnam

With its stunning coastline and relaxed atmosphere, Nha Trang is a haven for beach lovers who want to take their time soaking up the sun and sea. Beyond its beaches, Nha Trang offers a wealth of experiences, from exploring the ancient Po Nagar Cham Towers to indulging in rejuvenating mud baths. Nha Trang’s laid-back vibe makes it an ideal spot for slow travel.

6) Boracay Island, Philippines

Boracay’s white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters are perfect for those who want to kick back, relax, and let the island’s beauty wash over them. Beyond its famous beaches, Boracay offers opportunities for slow travellers to explore its colorful marine life through snorkeling and diving or by taking a sunset sail on a traditional paraw boat. The island’s welcoming atmosphere and stunning scenery make it a destination where travellers can easily lose track of time.

7) Taipei, Taiwan

Taipei offers a mix of modernity and tradition, with night markets, hot springs, and scenic hikes that encourage visitors to linger and explore. Slow travellers can wander through the historic streets of Dadaocheng, savor local delicacies like xiao long bao, or take a day trip to the serene Yangmingshan National Park. Taipei’s friendly locals and rich cultural experiences make it a city worth savoring, one moment at a time.

8) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Slow travellers can take their time exploring Kuala Lumpur’s neighborhoods, from the colorful streets of Little India to the bustling markets of Chinatown. The city’s architectural wonders, such as the Petronas Twin Towers and Sultan Abdul Samad Building, offer plenty of photo-worthy moments. Food enthusiasts can enjoy leisurely meals at hawker stalls or upscale restaurants, sampling everything from nasi lemak to char kway teow. Kuala Lumpur’s blend of tradition and modernity makes it a fascinating destination for those who want to stay a while.

9) Chennai, India

Chennai’s rich heritage, vibrant arts scene, and coastal charm make it a destination where travellers can slow down and immerse themselves in South Indian culture. Visitors can explore the city’s historic temples, enjoy a peaceful walk along Marina Beach, or attend classical Carnatic music performances. Chennai’s warm hospitality and cultural richness make it a city that rewards those who take the time to explore.