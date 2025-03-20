Asia-based luxury travel and lifestyle PR agency, Petrie PR, is delighted to announce its appointment to represent Tanjung Kelayang Reserve, a sanctuary of pristine beauty and sustainable luxury on Belitung Island, Indonesia. As one of the world’s most eco-conscious destinations, Tanjung Kelayang Reserve offers an unparalleled retreat within a UNESCO Global Geopark, where untouched beaches, striking granite formations, and vibrant marine ecosystems come together in harmony with the local community.Tanjung Kelayang Reserve embodies a refined island lifestyle, welcoming families, couples, adventure seekers, and eco-conscious travellers to experience Sheraton Belitung Resort and Billiton Ekobeach Retreat. These thoughtfully designed accommodations provide a gateway to crystal-clear waters, stunning coastal landscapes, and immersive island explorations that celebrate the region’s natural and cultural heritage.

With its highly anticipated launch in Q2 2025, Tanjung Kelayang Reserve is set to redefine Indonesia’s sustainable luxury travel landscape. Petrie PR will spearhead the strategic PR, digital, and influencer activation across key markets in Indonesia and Singapore, positioning the destination as a premier escape for diverse audiences, from wellness enthusiasts to adventure-driven travellers. The agency’s tailored strategy will focus on elevating brand awareness through impactful media relations, thought leadership initiatives, and dynamic collaborations with influential voices in the travel and hospitality industry.

“Tanjung Kelayang Reserve represents a rare fusion of sustainability, heritage, and unspoiled natural beauty—one that aligns perfectly with today’s discerning travellers seeking meaningful experiences,” said Linda Petrie, Managing Director of Petrie PR. “We are honoured to bring this extraordinary destination to the forefront through a dynamic and impactful communications strategy, reinforcing its status as one of Indonesia’s most compelling luxury escapes immersed in nature.”

With over three decades of expertise in luxury hospitality, travel, and lifestyle PR, Petrie PR remains dedicated to crafting compelling narratives that enhance brand presence on the global stage.