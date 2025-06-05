Tap Air Portugal launches direct flight from Terceira to San Francisco

TAP Air Portugal has launched a direct flight from the Azores to San Francisco, connecting UK and Irish passengers travelling via Portugal to California. Starting 3 June, one of TAP’s flights between Lisbon and San Francisco is scheduled to stop in the Azorean island of Terceira. Flight TP241 will operate on Tuesdays using the Airbus A330neo.

This direct flight between the Azores and San Franciso will serve the 300,000-strong Azorean community in California and UK or Irish passengers heading to the US. For UK and Irish passengers, the Azores is the ideal stopover with many attractions including the Algar do Carvão volcanic cave and the Biscoitos pools on Terceira. They can also experience Sete Cidades lagoon on São Miguel, Pico, the Capelinhos volcano on Faial, and whale-watching around the Azorean islands.

TAP launched its inaugural flight from Porto and Boston on 14 May, bringing northern Portugal even closer to the US. Flights between Porto and Boston run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays until 25 October. On 16 May, the airline started flying between Lisbon and Los Angeles and now operates four weekly services on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.