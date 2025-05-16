TAP Air Portugal launches new route from Porto to Boston 

Flights between Porto and Boston will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays until October 25

TAP Air Portugal has launched its new route from Porto to Boston, with Flight TP227 landing at Boston Logan International Airport. The new four-weekly service brings the north of Portugal even closer to the US.

Flights between Porto and Boston will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays until October 25. The seven-hour and 35-minute flight will depart from Porto between 5:40pm and 6:15pm, and arrive in Boston between 8:20pm and 8:45pm. Return flights will depart from Boston between 10:55pm and 11:15pm, landing in Porto between 10:35am and 10:55am the next day.

Hugo Espírito Santo, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Infrastructure, attended a celebration at the boarding gate for the inaugural flight in Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport. He was joined by Luís Rodrigues, President of TAP, and Thierry Liggonière, CEO of ANA Airports.

Luís Rodrigues stated that: “TAP is bringing Porto closer to the rest of the world, favouring the mobility of residents and communities, while capturing and attracting important North American and Brazilian tourist flows to Porto and Northern Portugal.

“The TAP Group employs 368 workers at its base in Porto and indirectly generates hundreds of jobs in the tourism sector and through our suppliers.”

Liggoniêre added: “This inaugural flight to Boston is a milestone that we are very proud of, resulting from continuous and collaborative work with TAP Air Portugal as strategic partners. We congratulate TAP for their commitment to Porto, which not only reinforces our connection to the North American market and the Portuguese diaspora but also confirms the role of Porto Airport as a strategic platform for the development of new international routes, with a focus on quality of service and sustainability.”

TAP will now fly from Porto to two cities in the USA, Boston and Newark, and from Lisbon to seven North American airports: Boston, Chicago, Miami, Newark, New York, San Francisco and Washington DC. From 16 May, flights between Lisbon and Los Angeles will commence. From 3 June, one of TAP’s weekly flights between Lisbon and San Francisco, on Tuesdays, will make a stopover on Terceira.

TAP operates 17 long-haul weekly flights to the US from Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, flying to New York (Newark), Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Luanda and now Boston. In addition, the airline offers 127 weekly medium-haul flights from Porto, including connections within Portugal, but also other destinations such as Paris, London Gatwick, Geneva, Zurich and Luxembourg.