Ted Lasso return sparks summer tourism boom in Richmond upon Thames

​With the new season of football-based TV comedy and cultural phenomenon Ted Lasso ready to hit our screens this August, the world’s attention once again turns to leafy London suburb Richmond upon Thames, the charming location of the worldwide hit show. ​Found on one of the prettiest bends of the River Thames, Richmond has long been a destination for in-the-know tourists. However, the huge success of Ted Lasso, launched in 2020, raised the town’s profile into the stratosphere, luring eager global fans to the small but perfectly formed London suburb. ​The Original Ted Lasso Tour has, naturally, been at the heart of this surge in arrivals to the affluent riverside enclave. Enchanting its participants – mostly a split of British, Canadian and US travellers – with a picturesque walk around the show's central location, taking in the sites where Ted and the gang live, work, fall in love and celebrate on-pitch success with a pint in the local pub.

"The pub, The Crown & Anchor (The Prince’s Head IRL), is one of the most requested stop-off points on the tour," says Emmy Mac, the founder of the independent tour operator. "The Crown & Anchor, the bench on Richmond Green by the pub, and the front door of Ted’s flat are always the most popular—especially the pub—for members of the tour. We save that for last to build excitement.” ​

Other key features are the spot on the Riverside where Roy and Keely first kissed. “Couples often like to recreate one of the show’s favourite romantic moments there with a snap of them kissing. Though, considering it, this is usually the American contingent, I think the Brits are too shy,” laughs the entrepreneur.

Despite the impact of contemporary geopolitics on international travel and the resulting downturn in North American arrivals to the UK, the main source market for the experience, the Ted Lasso Original Tour, is still thriving. "At the peak, 85% of participants were American, but due to global events, this has dropped to around 65%."However, we are not experiencing any decline in numbers. International tourists book well in advance, while our UK visitors tend to sign up closer to their travel date, which has meant that, historically, many domestic fans find we are already fully booked when they begin planning a trip. So far, the only real impact of events has been that we now get a lot more Brits taking part.” Outside of the tour, Mac enthuses about the Richmond area as a whole. “There is so much to do here: cultural events, pubs, bars, and restaurants. I always encourage guests to go up Richmond Hill. Not just because it is a key set for Ted Lasso, but because it is the only view in England protected by an Act of Parliament. It's such a lovely place to visit, especially in the summertime when the sun is shining. There’s even a pub over the road. You can grab a drink while you absorb the view." Pubs, pubs, pubs! The Prince's Head, AKA The Crown & Anchor, Ted's local pub Of course, there is a pub; this is the UK! Richmond upon Thames has approximately six pubs per square mile. Including, alongside the The Prince's Head, you will find The White Cross, The Old Ship, The Cricketers, The Roebuck, The Marlborough, The Lass O’Richmond Hill (yes, they have noticed the connection and embrace it fully), The Mitre, Tap Tavern, The Orange Tree, The Sun Inn, The Angel & Crown, The Britannia, The Railway Tavern, Richmond Vault Beer Cellar, The White Horse, The Red Cow, The Duke’s Head Inn, The Shaftesbury Arms and The Hope Tavern, to name a few. And that’s just in Richmond town centre; the whole borough is full of welcoming public houses, each with its own character. Discovering and exploring new pubs during summer, when the sun lingers in the sky well into late evening, is a unique pleasure and a great way to meet and make friends with the locals. Most of Richmond's pubs offer food alongside refreshments, with a broad mix of modern and traditional menus. However, for a change of pace, Richmond has more than its fair share of excellent restaurants, including Napoli on the Road (awarded Best Pizza in Europe 2025 for the second time on the trot), A Cena, an ever-so elegant, Hardens-awarded Top 10 South West London Italian fine dining restaurant and Matsuba, the town's premier sushi hub. The list of Richmond restaurants outstrips the number of pubs, and there are plenty of options, no matter the budget, from upmarket refection at The Ivy or Scotts to fast food outlets like Popeyes, McDonald's and, naturally, a few branches of the nation's favourite, Greggs--once scarfed, never forgotten.

Beyond Ted Lasso

The aforementioned protected view from Richmond Hill is just a small part of the borough's expansive greenery. Angela Ivey, tourism and marketing manager, London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, explains, “The area’s open spaces, such as Richmond Park and Bushey Park—famous for their free-roaming herds of red and fallow deer—mean that the borough is 80 per cent green space.” This ensures that locals and visitors are only moments away from ‘touching grass’ whenever they are in Richmond. In addition to all this, Richmond is a thriving cultural centre with seemingly endless attractions and events. And it was almost impossible to keep up as Ivey rattled off the calendar of things to do in 2026. Travellers who like to learn about a destination's backstory will love the National Archives in Kew, a visually striking complex dedicated to cataloguing 1000 years of British history with primary evidence such as the Domesday Book, Cabinet papers and military service records, alongside maps, architectural drawings and blueprints. Throughout the year, the archives will host a major exhibition to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence. Art lovers can celebrate a similar milestone at Turner’s House in Twickenham, as the borough commemorates the 250th birthday of the legendary painter J.M.W. Turner. The Royal Botanic Gardens can also be found in Kew, just down the road from Richmond Station. The nearly 300-year-old institution and UNESCO World Heritage Site houses more than 40,000 living plant species, 19th-century glasshouses and pioneering scientific research facilities. Living history