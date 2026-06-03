Refurbished Seven Seas Voyager Returns to Ultra-Luxury Seas

Seven Seas Voyager Returns After Multi-Million Refit

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ newly transformed Seven Seas Voyager has officially returned to service, setting sail from Marseille after a 25‑day, multi‑million‑dollar dry dock. The ultra‑luxury ship has emerged with redesigned suites, refreshed public spaces and upgraded dining, aligning Voyager’s look and feel with Regent’s latest generation of hardware.

The refit is part of a broader program to bring the line’s older vessels in line with its newest flagship, ensuring a consistently elegant guest experience across the fleet.

Redesigned Suites Across All Categories

Every suite aboard Seven Seas Voyager has been updated, with new furnishings, lighting, carpets, hardware and soft décor to create a lighter, more contemporary residential style. Signature, Grand, Voyager and Seven Seas Suites have been fully reimagined, now featuring redesigned marble bathrooms with separate bathtubs and showers for added comfort.

The makeover preserves Voyager’s hallmark space‑per‑guest ratios while refreshing colour palettes and textures to mirror the aesthetic found on ships like Seven Seas Splendor and Seven Seas Grandeur.

New Epicurean Enrichment Studio

A headline addition from the refit is the Epicurean Enrichment Studio, a dedicated culinary venue first introduced on Seven Seas Mariner and now carried over to Voyager. Launching with destination‑inspired classes and chef‑hosted demonstrations, the studio will offer hands‑on cooking experiences that connect guests more deeply with the regions they are sailing—through local ingredients, techniques and food traditions.

Programming will include regional “passport” sessions, paired tastings and small‑group workshops, reinforcing Regent’s focus on immersive, destination‑driven enrichment.

Upgraded Dining and Casual Pizzeria

Voyager’s refit also enhances its dining line‑up, particularly in more relaxed, al‑fresco settings. The Pool Grill has been fully renovated and now features a new pizzeria concept serving handcrafted, premium‑ingredient pizzas, a casual option first piloted on Seven Seas Mariner and now being rolled out across the fleet.

Elsewhere on board, flagship specialty restaurants Prime 7 and Chartreuse have received refreshed décor and finishes, while the ship’s library has been updated to feel more inviting and contemporary.

Refreshed Public Spaces and Coffee Connection Move

Beyond dining, several of Seven Seas Voyager’s social hubs have been subtly reworked. The Atrium has been refreshed with new carpeting and design accents, and Coffee Connection—a guest favourite—has been relocated to a more central, mid‑ship position on Deck 5 to improve flow and accessibility.

New carpets have also been laid throughout corridors, lounges and suites, helping the entire ship feel newly minted while retaining the intimate scale that Regent’s repeat guests value.

If you were booking a voyage on the refurbished Seven Seas Voyager, would you be most excited about the redesigned suites, the Epicurean Enrichment Studio or the new poolside pizzeria?