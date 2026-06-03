Virgin Australia Welcomes Milestone 150th Boeing 737

Lake Centenary: Virgin Australia’s 150th 737 Enters Service

Virgin Australia has officially welcomed its 150th Boeing 737 into service, marking a major fleet milestone with a jet that is as sentimental as it is state‑of‑the‑art. The new Boeing 737‑8 MAX, registered VH‑8VI and named Lake Centenary, sports a striking all‑red, retro‑inspired livery that pays homage to the airline’s Virgin Blue era while signalling its latest chapter of growth and renewal.

Full details, images and video of Lake Centenary’s debut are available via Virgin Australia’s newsroom at virginaustralia.com.

A Flying Tribute to 8,000 Team Members

While the bold red exterior turns heads, the most meaningful detail sits inside the cabin. The overhead lockers throughout Lake Centenary carry the names of more than 8,000 Virgin Australia team members, printed in full as a permanent tribute to the people behind the airline’s transformation.

“This aircraft is a celebration of our team. Including their names is our way of recognising how important each and every one of them is to our journey,” says Virgin Australia Group CEO Dave Emerson, noting the significance of the milestone as the airline builds on its rebirth in recent years. First Officer Amy Dunn adds that crew are already lining up for the chance to operate the aircraft, calling it an “incredible acknowledgement of the team.”

Fleet Renewal, Efficiency and Sustainability

Lake Centenary is both a symbolic and strategic addition. It is the 100th Boeing 737 in Virgin Australia’s current fleet and the 150th 737 delivered to the airline in 26 years, as well as the 17th 737‑8 to join since the first MAX, Monkey Mia, arrived in June 2023.

The 737‑8 brings a step‑change in performance: it is approximately 19% more fuel efficient than the airline’s 737‑800s and around 50% quieter, cutting both emissions and community noise. Emerson describes fleet renewal as “the most impactful lever we have to reduce our emissions in the short to medium term, while also improving operational efficiency and delivering a better experience for our guests.”

In 2025–26, Virgin Australia plans to welcome 12 more 737‑8s, alongside four Embraer E190‑E2s for Virgin Australia Regional Airlines as part of its broader modernisation program.

First Flight and Celebrations in Brisbane

Lake Centenary entered commercial service on 25 May 2025, operating its maiden passenger flight as VA308 from Brisbane to Melbourne. The aircraft will be officially celebrated with a Virgin Australia Family Day at the airline’s Brisbane hangar, giving staff and their families a chance to tour the jet, spot their names on the lockers and experience the new cabin first‑hand.

In keeping with tradition, Virgin Australia has named the aircraft after an Australian body of water, honouring Lake Centenary and continuing a naming convention that celebrates the country’s unique natural environment—following earlier 737s such as Monkey Mia and many others.

To learn more about Virgin Australia’s fleet, including Lake Centenary and the 737‑8 family, visit the airline’s newsroom and fleet pages at virginaustralia.com.

Are you more interested in Lake Centenary’s retro livery and cabin tribute to staff, or the efficiency gains from the new‑generation 737‑8 it represents?