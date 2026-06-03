The London New York City Returns as Midtown’s All Suite Icon

The London New York City: A Name Returns, A Story Continues

Some hotel names just feel right on a Manhattan marquee, and The London New York City is one of them. After a few chameleon years under different flags, the West 54th Street icon has officially reclaimed its original identity as The London, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New York City, reaffirming its place among Midtown’s most recognisable luxury addresses.

Now part of Marriott International’s Luxury Collection, the hotel leans into the very thing that made locals and loyal guests love it in the first place: big, unapologetically spacious suites and a quietly glamorous, residential feel in the heart of Midtown. You can explore the property and book stays via the official site at marriott.com/nycmx.

A Midtown Address with Serious Geography

Set at 151 West 54th Street, The London sits in that sweet spot where Midtown still feels like “old New York” but everything you came for is a few blocks away. Step outside and you’re moments from Central Park, Carnegie Hall, top restaurants and Broadway theaters, with Fifth Avenue shopping and the Museum of Modern Art within easy walking distance.

General Manager Geoffery Mills admits the decision to bring back the original name was as much about emotion as branding. Guests had never stopped referring to the building as The London, and the team realised that identity carried “the strongest recognition and emotional connection” with both New Yorkers and returning visitors. In other words: the hotel just feels more like itself again.

562 All‑Suite Rooms That Actually Feel Like New York Apartments

In a city where the average hotel room can feel like a well‑appointed shoebox, The London leans hard in the opposite direction. Rising 54 stories above Manhattan, the hotel features 562 all‑suite accommodations, many among the largest guest rooms in Midtown, with separate living rooms, oversized layouts and elegant bathrooms designed to mimic a private apartment rather than a standard room.

Many suites frame sweeping views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline, so you can sip your coffee while the city wakes up beneath you—or watch it glitter after curtain call on Broadway. Mills says this is what truly sets The London apart: “In a city where space is increasingly limited, the hotel offers a stay that feels genuinely residential,” giving guests room to spread out, host friends, or simply decompress between meetings and shows.

The London Hour: Cheese, Wine and a Soft Landing in the City

Luxury Collection hotels are big on rituals, and at The London that moment is deliciously simple: The London hour. Inspired by that unhurried pause between the end of the working day and the start of the evening, the hotel hosts a Daily Epicurean Moment, inviting guests to slow down and compare notes on the city.

Instead of a generic welcome drink, you’ll find artisanal cheeses from Murray’s—New York’s legendary cheese monger—paired with wines from local New York State vintners, offered as a shared ritual rather than a token amenity. It’s an easy place to swap theatre tips, plan tomorrow’s stroll through the Park or just feel, for a few minutes, like this is your own private Manhattan clubhouse.

A Classic Reborn Under the Luxury Collection

The shift back to The London New York City is more than a logo change; it’s a conscious reset around the hotel’s original identity as a sophisticated, service‑driven, all‑suite Midtown retreat. Under The Luxury Collection flag, the property doubles down on personalised service, residential design and small human touches—like that daily cheese‑and‑wine hour—that make the hotel feel lived‑in rather than just stayed‑in.

For more information or to book, visit the property website at marriott.com/nycmx or contact the hotel directly.

If you checked in tomorrow, would you spend your first evening at The London hour with a glass of local wine and Murray’s cheese, or head straight out to catch a Broadway show and let that skyline view welcome you back later?