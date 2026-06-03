Viking Mira Joins Fleet as Newest Small Ocean Ship

Viking Welcomes Newest Ocean Ship, Viking Mira

Viking has officially taken delivery of its newest ocean vessel, Viking Mira, in a ceremony at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard in Italy. Classified as a small ship in line with the rest of Viking’s ocean fleet, Viking Mira comes in at around 54,300 gross tons and features 499 staterooms accommodating up to 998 guests.

The handover was marked by Viking’s executive vice president and head of business development Jeff Dash, alongside Fincantieri executives Giorgio Gomiero and Gilberto Tobaldi, underscoring the long‑running partnership between the two companies.

Design and Debut Itineraries

Like her sisters, Viking Mira has been designed for adults‑focused, destination‑driven cruising, with an emphasis on balcony accommodation, Nordic‑inspired interiors and generous public spaces relative to guest count. She will debut on 5 June 2026 with a seven‑night Iconic Mediterranean voyage from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Barcelona, calling at key Western Mediterranean ports along the way.

From her inaugural season onward, Mira is set to split her time between the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, giving guests a wider choice of departure dates and routes in two of Viking’s most popular regions.

“More Opportunities to Explore the World in Viking Comfort”

Welcoming the new ship, Viking’s president and CEO Leah Talactac highlighted how Viking Mira strengthens the brand’s core proposition of small‑ship ocean cruising. “Our guests are curious travellers, and the arrival of a new ship allows us to offer them even more opportunities to explore the world in Viking comfort,” she noted, echoing the line’s focus on culturally rich itineraries over onboard gimmicks.

Mira’s arrival also supports Viking’s broader growth trajectory, with the company steadily expanding its ocean fleet while maintaining a consistent stateroom count and design language across ships.

Hydrogen-Powered Sisters: Viking Libra and Viking Astrea

The launch of Viking Mira comes as Viking prepares to usher in a new era of cleaner propulsion with Viking Libra, billed as the world’s first hydrogen‑powered cruise ship capable of operating with zero emissions under certain conditions. Also under construction at Fincantieri’s Ancona yard, Viking Libra shares Mira’s small‑ship footprint—around 54,300 tons with 499 staterooms for 998 guests—but adds a hybrid propulsion system using liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells.

Viking Libra is slated for delivery in late 2026, with a second hydrogen‑powered sister, Viking Astrea, due to follow in 2027, signalling a long‑term commitment to hydrogen rather than a one‑off experiment.

What Viking Mira Means for Future Sailings

For guests and travel advisors, Viking Mira’s arrival means more capacity on familiar itineraries such as Iconic Western Mediterranean and additional dates on Northern Europe routes, all within Viking’s established small‑ship framework. With Libra and Astrea set to follow, the brand’s ocean portfolio is on track to grow significantly by the end of the decade, pairing new hardware with a stronger sustainability story.

If you were choosing a maiden voyage on Viking Mira, would you prefer her Iconic Mediterranean debut from Civitavecchia to Barcelona, or wait for a future Northern Europe cruise once she repositions north?z