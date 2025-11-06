TAP Air Portugal launches new route to Curitiba

TAP Air Portugal announces the launch of a new route that will connect Lisbon to Curitiba, capital of Paraná, Brazil, from July 2, 2026. The airline will operate three weekly flights between the Portuguese capital and Curitiba - Afonso Pena International Airport, further reinforcing its leadership in connections between Europe and Brazil.

The flights will be operated with the A330-200 aircraft with capacity for 269 passengers, through the route Lisbon (LIS) – Curitiba (CWB) – Rio de Janeiro (GIG) – Lisbon (LIS), on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Sales start on November 11th.

Ratinho Junior, the Governor of the State of Paranà, stated that: "TAP's new route reinforces Paraná's role on the global stage. This direct connection with Portugal from Lisbon will boost tourism, facilitate the arrival of European visitors, and expand business opportunities with Europe"

Carlos Antunes, TAP's Director for the Americas, highlighted that: "Brazil is a strategic market of enormous relevance for our global operation. With the inauguration of the new route to Curitiba, we are further expanding our presence in the country, which already has several connections between Brazilian capitals and European cities, through Lisbon and Porto.

“This expansion reinforces our commitment to strengthening the historical, cultural, and economic ties between Portugal and Brazil. TAP is dedicated to bringing Brazil even closer to Europe, offering them a distinctive travel experience, with more options for connectivity, comfort, and efficiency towards Portugal and beyond".

With the addition of Curitiba, TAP now flies to 14 cities in Brazil, cementing its position as the European carrier that flies to more destinations in the country than any other.

With this new connection, TAP reaffirms its role as an air bridge between Europe and South America, marking another important step in the company's expansion strategy.