TAP Air Portugal carried 16.1 million passengers in 2024, a 1.6% increase from the previous year. The largest percentage increases in passengers carried were on North American (USA and Canada) routes, accounting for 1.59 million people – up 8.9% compared to 2023.

The airline carried 1.03 million passengers on UK routes in 2024, a 6.1% increase from 2023 figures. TAP’s Europe to Brazil routes surpassed the two million passenger mark, a record-breaking increase of 7.1% compared to 2023.

For Europe to Africa, TAP carried 1.1 million passengers in 2024 – a 0.1% reduction from the previous year.

Meanwhile, flights between Madeira and mainland Portugal experienced a 3.3% increase in 2024, with 983,000 passengers choosing to fly with TAP. On the Azores routes, TAP carried 527,000 passengers in 2024, 1.3% more than the previous year.

Passengers carried on flights to Europe, excluding Portugal, increased 0.9% to 8.8 million.

The load factor for all TAP routes was 82.3% – 1.5 percentage points more than in 2023. The supply of seats measured in ASK grew 1.6% compared to the previous year. Revenue per seat, measured in RPK, increased by 3.4%.