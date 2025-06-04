Travel Daily Media

TAP inaugurates new route between Faro and Funchal

New direct route between the Algarve and Madeira already in operation with two flights a week until September

Airlines and Aviation
Portugal

TAP Air Portugal has launched its new domestic route, connecting Faro directly to Funchal with two flights a week. The operation started on 2 June and will be active until 11 September, reinforcing connectivity between two of Portugal's most emblematic tourist regions: the Algarve and Madeira.

 The flights take place on Mondays and Thursdays. On Mondays, flights depart from Funchal at 20h50 and return from Faro at 23h15. On Thursdays, flights leave Funchal at 6h10 and Faro at 8h35.

The new route will be operated by Embraer 190 aircraft with capacity for 106 passengers. A total of 30 frequencies are scheduled, corresponding to an offer of 3180 seats each way.

This new route is part of TAP's strategy to strengthen mobility within the national territory, providing greater convenience for passengers and encouraging domestic tourism. By directly linking the Algarve and Madeira by air, the airline contributes to the diversification of the touristic offer and to regional economic development.

 

