Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) introduces its Amazing Thailand Romance Month Privileges campaign.

This special campaign is designed to make February an unforgettable experience for couples visiting Thailand.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said of the campaign: “As we celebrate The Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, a year-long initiative reinforcing Thailand’s status as a world-class destination for tourism and sports, we invite couples from around the world to immerse themselves in the romance and charm of Thailand. From stunning beaches to vibrant cityscapes, Thailand offers the perfect setting for love to flourish.”

Indeed, Amazing Thailand Romance Month Privileges promise to make every visit even more special, filled with love, discovery, and cherished memories.

Firing up romance with Thailand’s five must-do experiences

From 1st to 16th February, international visitors arriving as couples may enjoy exclusive privileges and also have an opportunity to win special prizes at four major international airports across the country.

At the same time, couples who choose Thailand as their romantic getaway for the season will receive special souvenirs and enjoy unique experiences inspired by the 5 Must-Do Experiences in Thailand.

These curated experiences include indulging in Thailand’s renowned cuisine, engaging in cultural activities such as traditional crafts or the martial art of Muay Thai, discovering exquisite Thai products like silk and jewellery, exploring breathtaking landscapes and hidden gems, and visiting iconic landmarks and cultural attractions. Every moment is designed to elevate the romantic journey.

To participate, couples are encouraged to pre-register before departure by visiting the official Amazing Thailand Romance Month campaign website.

After registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with a QR code, which they must present upon arrival.

During the campaign period, participants can visit designated Amazing Romance activity booths located in Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International Airports in Bangkok, as well as Phuket and Chiang Mai International Airports, to take part in campaign activities and claim exclusive prizes.