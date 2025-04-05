The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has entered into a strategic three-year partnership with Expedia Group to accelerate quality and sustainable tourism growth across the country. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said: “We are excited to embark on this journey with Expedia Group, a long-standing partner, and work together to develop an equitable and sustainable business environment for Thailand’s tourism. Expedia Group’s innovative technology and our combined tourism initiatives will strengthen our engagement with travellers and increase destination mindshare, which will in turn drive visitor arrivals and spending.”

The partnership supports TAT’s long-term vision of positioning Thailand as a leading global tourism hub that promotes high-value, sustainable growth for the economy and local communities. Over the next three years, TAT and Expedia Group will collaborate across three key areas:

First, the initiative will focus on attracting high-value international travellers by leveraging Expedia Group’s global platform to stimulate demand among quality travel segments.

Second, both organisations will work together on data-sharing and strategy development. Using Expedia Group’s first-party data—covering demand trends, traveller preferences, and market analysis—TAT and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will enhance their tourism planning and implementation strategies.

Third, the partnership will support tourism development in secondary provinces. This includes joint efforts to boost tourism in emerging destinations and distribute visitor spending more evenly across the country.

“Thailand is an important destination for Expedia Group, and we are pleased to continue working together with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to develop a strong, democratised tourism industry through a multi-year commitment, in which the people of Thailand can benefit directly,” stated Greg Schulze, Chief Commercial Officer, Expedia Group. “This partnership allows us to leverage our industry-leading travel media network backed by our robust first-party data to bring the world to Thailand.”

As Thailand’s tourism sector continues to grow, TAT and Expedia Group aim to ensure that this growth is both inclusive and sustainable—empowering local communities and preserving the country’s rich natural and cultural heritage.