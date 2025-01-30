As Tauck marks its 100th year in 2025, the company is rolling out the red carpet for solo travellers by offering special savings on its European river cruises and selected land tours around the globe. This initiative reflects Tauck’s commitment to making travel more accessible and enjoyable for those embarking on adventures alone.Tauck is waiving the single supplement on its Category 1 riverboat cabins for every departure of each Tauck river cruise itinerary. This generous offer eliminates the supplement entirely for those cabins on more than 250 Tauck river cruise departures this year. Additionally, Tauck has reduced the single supplement by $1,000 on certain other cabin categories (typically Categories 4 and 5) on 52 departures of 22 different river itineraries.For land journeys, Tauck has reduced the single supplement by up to $600 on 84 departures of 39 tours visiting five continents. In North America, for instance, the company has shaved up to $300 off the single supplement on 27 departures of 13 tours. These tours include popular journeys visiting the National Parks of the American West, as well as diverse itineraries in regions ranging from Cape Cod and Hawaii to the mid-Atlantic and Canadian Rockies.On its European tours, Tauck has reduced the single supplement by up to $400 on 42 departures of 18 different journeys, including the iconic 14-day Classic Italy itinerary. Other tours with reduced solo pricing include trips in Germany and Central Europe, France, Spain, Portugal, Great Britain, and Scandinavia. Beyond Europe, Tauck has trimmed the supplement by up to $600 on 15 departures of eight trips in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.Tauck CEO Jennifer Tombaugh highlighted that the substantial savings are just one reason why unaccompanied travellers choose to see the world with Tauck. “As much as our solo guests appreciate the great savings, they also embrace the wonderful sense of assurance and support they feel when traveling with Tauck,” said Tombaugh. “In addition, they love that all of the planning and logistics are taken care of. Everything they would normally have to arrange by themselves – hotel and restaurant reservations, sightseeing, on-site navigation, and transportation – all are expertly handled by Tauck. All our guests need to do is select their trip and departure date, and we do the rest.”Tauck’s commitment to solo travellers goes beyond financial savings. The company’s meticulously planned itineraries ensure that every aspect of the journey is seamless and enjoyable. From hotel and restaurant reservations to sightseeing and transportation, Tauck takes care of all the details, allowing solo travellers to focus on experiencing and enjoying their adventures. For more information about Tauck’s special savings for solo travellers and to book a journey, visit Tauck. As Tauck celebrates its centennial milestone, the company continues to lead the way in providing exceptional travel experiences for solo adventurers. With special savings and unparalleled support, Tauck invites solo travellers to explore the world and create unforgettable memories. So, if you’re planning a solo adventure, look no further than Tauck for a seamless and enriching travel experience.