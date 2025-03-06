Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) launches The Southern MICE District: Phuket Series project, piloting Phuket province as a model for developing a MICE economic district that will help stimulate the regional economy and add value to the MICE area under the 3S strategy – Spend more, Stay longer, See you again to attract MICE travellers to spend more, stay longer and return.

Pattanachai Singhawara, Director of the Southern Convention and Exhibition Bureau, TCEB, said: “Currently, the MICE industry is changing rapidly in terms of products, services, and areas suitable for organizing events. MICE travellers need more comprehensive and specific experiences. The Southern MICE District project is an extension of the MICE city development strategy from the Southern City DNA or Destination Development, which focuses on developing infrastructure and services that meet the needs of the MICE market to increase Thailand’s competitiveness in the global MICE market, especially Phuket, which is the MICE hub of the South and has high potential to attract MICE travellers. Therefore, TCEB has developed the Southern MICE District: Phuket Series project to provide more options for MICE travellers and stimulate the local economy. This project elevates Phuket to become a model for regional MICE development.”

The Southern MICE District: Phuket Series project is a prototype of a regional MICE economic district, consisting of 4 creative MICE districts: The Old Town, The North Wind, The Lagoon and The South Shore, which present the charm of Phuket through history, culture, community lifestyle, food, accommodation and nature. In addition, TCEB is preparing a plan to expand this project to other southern provinces, such as Songkhla and Surat Thani, to create economic opportunities and elevate the Thai MICE industry to an international level.

In addition, this project is designed to help increase spending and meet the needs of MICE travellers through the creation of a variety of experiences, ranging from premium accommodation, unique local restaurants, business and leisure activity packages to infrastructure that facilitates attendees. In addition, the development of the MICE District will meet the needs of MICE travellers who are looking for unique event venues, one-stop services, and privileges that are worthwhile for business and tourism investment. In order to stimulate spending, The MICE Industry (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions) is an important mechanism for driving the country’s economy, generating income for local communities and entrepreneurs, as well as enhancing Thailand’s image as an international conference and exhibition center. In the past, TCEB has implemented the MICE City project in important provinces, including Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surat Thani, Phuket, and Songkhla, helping to distribute income to local areas and opening up opportunities for Thai entrepreneurs to better compete in the international MICE market.

Sarita Jintakanon, TCEB’s expert, added that “TCEB has collaborated with Visa, the digital payment provider, to launch the Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card, designed for both international and Thai business travellers, including SME entrepreneurs, to provide various privileges to these travellers, including restaurants, shopping, hotels, airline tickets, limousine services, spas, luggage storage or delivery services at the airport, transportation services, travel, and special privileges from event venues, to provide a good experience for MICE travellers. The marketing strategy for 2025 of the Thailand MICE Visa Prepaid Card will cover major MICE cities, with Phuket being the MICE hub of the South and having high potential. The strategy focuses on expanding the number of cardholders and stimulating spending in the region. In 2025, TCEB aims to have 30,000 cardholders, with spending per person per trip of MICE travellers increasing by approximately 5%.”

“The Southern MICE District: Phuket Series project will make Phuket a model for regional MICE district development that will not only create added value for the Thai economy, but also help elevate the MICE industry to world-class standards and drive the Thai MICE industry to achieve its set goals in 2025, which will see a total of 34 million Thai and international MICE travellers, generating 200 billion baht in revenue for the country,” concluded Pattanachai.