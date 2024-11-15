Thai AirAsia X announced the expansion of its route network with new direct flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to the Indian capital Delhi.

Travellers from Thailand will soon experience the grandeur of the sprawling Indian capital from only THB 3,290 per trip beginning 15th December 2024.

According to Thai AirAsia X chief executive Tassapon Bijleveld, the airline is initiating services to India by beginning with the strategic and largest city of Delhi, its primary centre of culture, trade, and economics.

Bijleveld added: “Delhi is home to many tourism highlights of India, such as India Gate and Red Fort. Thai AirAsia X believes its bridging of Thailand and India will promote strong relations and increase the ease of travel between the two countries. Operating out of Don Mueang Airport, arrivals on the route will have access to the largest hub of domestic travel in Thailand and beyond on the AirAsia Group network spanning over 130 destinations.”

With the addition of direct flights to Delhi, AirAsia now operates 13 connections between Thailand and India.

Twice weekly in the beginning

Thai AirAsia X will fly the Don Mueang-Delhi route two times a week on Wednesday and Sunday, before increasing frequency to four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from 15 January 2025.

Don Mueang-Delhi will be served by Thai AirAsia X (XJ) 285-377 seat Airbus A330 aircraft.

The just over four-hour flight, XJ230, departs from Don Mueang Airport at 12.45 hrs to arrive in Delhi at 15.50 hrs. Return flight XJ231 departs from Delhi at 17.05 hrs to arrive in Don Mueang at 22.50 hrs.

Bijleveld said: “We are confident this route will be well received by both Thai and international travellers and that it will draw Indian visitors to Thailand, who may use our Fly Thru service to connect to domestic destinations such as Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, and Hat Yai, or even continue onward to Pattaya or other destinations in the AirAsia Group network.”