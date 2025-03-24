International visitors in Thailand may now enjoy hassle-free, cashless transactions throughout the country with TAGTHAi EASY PAY.

TAGTHAi EASY PAY is a new e-wallet developed by TAGTHAi in collaboration with Kasikorn Bank with support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for convenience and security.

This digital payment solution enables tourists to make payments easily using Thai QR Payment at thousands of locations nationwide.

Pay without problems

TAGTHAi EASY PAY is linked to Kasikorn Bank’s Prepaid PAY&TOUR card and provides a safe and convenient alternative to exchanging currency or carrying cash.

With the Scan & Pay Like a Local feature, international visitors can make quick, seamless transactions just as Thai residents do.

Tourists can obtain a PAY&TOUR prepaid card at Kasikorn Bank’s foreign exchange booths, including those at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports.

The acquisition process is simple: just present a passport, exchange currency, and receive the card free of charge, with no application or card fees.

To improve accessibility, Kasikorn Bank is expanding registration points to over 100 branches across Thailand beyond airport locations.

After receiving the card, users download the TAGTHAi app on iOS or Android, select ‘Easy Pay’, and link the card by entering their passport number and reference number from the card.

After confirming the PIN set at registration, the e-wallet is ready to use.