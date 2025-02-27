The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports officially launched the Thailand Summer Festivals, a seven-month celebration under the theme 7 Months 7 Wonders on Wednesday, 26th February.

The event spans from March to September 2025, highlighting more than 70 events across seven categories.

7 Months 7 Wonders is part of the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 which seeks to position the country as a premier global travel destination.

Ministry officials expressed confidence the Thailand Summer Festivals will enhance the grandeur of Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, positioning Thailand as a leading festival destination whilst boosting economic impact, global recognition, and cultural preservation.

Tourism as a prime mover of the Thai economy

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reminded attendees at the launch held at the Government House that tourism is a key driver of Thailand’s economy, contributing over 14 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP.)

Shinawatra said: “Our goal is to establish Thailand as a year-round travel destination, reducing the low-season impact with vibrant festivals and cultural experiences. The Thailand Summer Festivals will showcase diverse events across all regions, boosting local economies while attracting global visitors. With this initiative, we aim to achieve a record breaking of 3.5 trillion Baht in tourism revenue.”

Also in attendance at the event were tourism and sports minister Sorawong Thienthong, culture minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, other Cabinet members, as well as Surapong Suebwonglee, deputy policy advisor to the Prime Minister and chair of the National Soft Power Development Committee of Thailand.

Thienthong said: “With 2025 designated as the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year, we are proud to invite travellers to experience Thailand’s rich cultural heritage. The Thailand Summer Festivals will be a Grand Festivity, bringing together traditional Thai celebrations and world-class events to create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere. This initiative aims to elevate Thai traditions on a global stage and strengthen Thailand’s appeal as a year-round travel destination for visitors from around the world.”

The richness of Thai culture takes centre stage

A key highlight of the Thailand Summer Festivals is the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025, set to take place at Sanam Luang from 11th to 15th April, celebrating Songkran in Thailand, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

This grand event not only honours Thailand’s rich traditions but also strengthens its position as one of the world’s top ten festival destinations.

In addition, the nationwide Grand Songkran Festival will showcase Thailand’s vibrant cultural traditions across 17 provinces and four key locations in Bangkok.

To engage international audiences, an official Songkran Thai New Year theme song has been introduced in 20 languages, including Thai, English, French, Chinese, German, and Japanese.

Addressing the assembly, Wangsuphakijkosol added: “With Songkran now recognised as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, we are taking this celebration to new heights. The ‘Grand Songkran Festival’ blends heritage with innovation, establishing Thailand as a world-class festival hub while boosting cultural pride, tourism, and economic growth.”

The events of summer 2025

March – Kicking off the celebrations with MotoGP – PT Grand Prix of Thailand 2025 in Buri Ram, Thailand’s first-ever season-opening race. Other major events include the World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony, International Kite Festival 2025, and music festivals like Pattaya Music Festival and PELUPU International Music Festival 2025 in Chon Buri.

April – Thailand’s iconic Songkran festival will be elevated to new heights with the Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025 at Sanam Luang, featuring eight spectacular carnival parades and delivering a vibrant and immersive experience for attendees. Additionally, the nationwide “Grand Songkran Festival” will see both public and private sectors collaborating to host celebrations across all five regions.

May – A month dedicated to food, music, sports, and cultural festivals, featuring the Bun Bang Fai Rocket Festival in Yasothon and the Nora Rong Kru Ceremony in Phatthalung. Food lovers can indulge in the Amazing Thailand Grand Taste Festival in Chon Buri and the Fruit & Delicacies Festival in Rayong. Music enthusiasts can look forward to the Music & Mutelu Festival in Nakhon Phanom, while sports fans can enjoy major events such as the Bangsaen 10 Run in Chon Buri, the Amazean Jungle Thailand by UTMB 2025 in Yala, the Samui Regatta in Surat Thani, and the Thailand Super Series 2025 in Buri Ram.

June – Pride Month takes over Thailand, led by River Pride of Bangkok 2025 and Pride events across Bangkok, Surat Thani, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, and Phuket. Another major highlight is the Splash International Soft Power Forum 2025, Thailand’s premier creative soft power forum, showcasing the country’s cultural influence on a global stage.

July – A month of spiritual traditions, featuring the Candle Festival processions in Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buriram to mark Khao Phansa, or Buddhist Lent period, while Ayutthaya will host the unique Aquatic Phansa Festival. Another key event is the Phaya Si Sattanakarat Worship Ceremony in Nakhon Phanom, honouring the sacred serpent deity and drawing visitors to experience Thailand’s spiritual traditions.

August – A celebration of creativity and cultural diversity, with events such as the Pla Ra & Molam Festival in Chon Buri, Isan World Art and Culture Festival in Maha Sarakham, and Thailand Festival Experience in the Eastern Region. The Southern Bliss Festival in Chumphon will showcase the charm of Thailand’s southern provinces, while music lovers can enjoy the Summer Sonic Bangkok 2025 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. Sports enthusiasts won’t want to miss the FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship, with Thailand hosting matches in Phuket, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Bangkok.