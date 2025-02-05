Thailand formally launched its Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 at an event held on Monday, 3rd February.

The year-long campaign is a grand initiative that celebrates Thailand’s rich cultural heritage, diverse tourism experiences, and world-class sporting events.

The Grand Tourism and Sports Year will feature a series of tourism festivals, high-profile sporting tournaments, and exclusive travel privileges over the next several months.

These events seek to reinforce Thailand’s position as a global leader in tourism and sports.

With such an ambitious goal in mind, Thailand aims to attract 39 million international visitors and generate 3 trillion Baht in tourism revenue by 2025.

With the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, Thailand is set to offer an unparalleled travel and sporting experience, attracting visitors and athletes from across the globe while fostering long-term economic sustainability.

The world is invited to discover the magic of Thailand and be part of this historic celebration.

Boosting a sector full of promise

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated during the event: “Tourism is a key driver of Thailand’s economy, and as we embrace the digital era, we must continue to grow by enhancing infrastructure, expanding world-class events, and creating innovative experiences that attract and inspire visitors. Beyond our natural beauty and cultural heritage, Thailand is evolving into a hub for Man-Made Tourism, with dynamic festivals, international events, and cutting-edge entertainment. This year is a powerful testament to nationwide collaboration, and I invite everyone to be part of Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025—a year of opportunity, excitement, and unforgettable experiences.”

Tourism and sports minister Sorawong Thienthong likewise highlighted the government’s IGNITE THAILAND’s TOURISM vision, aiming to establish Thailand as a leading regional tourism and sports hub.

Thienthong said: “We are integrating efforts across public and private sectors to enhance travel convenience and elevate visitor experiences. Key measures include increasing airline slots and flight frequencies, implementing an online TM6 immigration system, and upgrading transportation networks to improve accessibility to both major and lesser-known destinations. We are also developing tourism personnel and encouraging hotels to adopt sustainable standards, ensuring a world-class travel experience.”

Currently, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports is enhancing safety measures while expanding collaborations with private sector partners to offer special discounts and privileges for tourists visiting both major destinations and emerging hidden gems.

The Ministry is prioritising four key safety initiatives: crime prevention, accident prevention, enhanced tourist assistance services, and financial compensation for affected travellers, reinforcing Thailand’s readiness and capability to establish itself as a true World-Class Destination, a premier choice for travellers worldwide.

All set for a landmark year

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 will be a landmark year, offering truly exceptional experiences for travellers. TAT is committed to igniting Thailand’s tourism industry to its full potential through the 5 Grand concept, driven by strong collaboration between the public and private sectors.”

TAT’s 5 Grand initiative aims to promote year-round tourism, enhance travel facilitation, and highlight Hidden Gem Cities and Thailand’s Soft Power, as well as the 5 Must-Do in Thailand, a curated selection of must-visit destinations, must-have experiences, must-try food, must-see festivals, and must-buy local products.

These elements will ensure that every visitor enjoys an unforgettable journey through Thailand’s rich cultural and sporting landscapes.

What are the key elements of the 5 Grand Concept?