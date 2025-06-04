Thailand marks 50 years of Sino-Thai diplomacy with Sawasdee Nihao

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) formally launched Sawasdee Nihao, a series of events commemorating 50 years of Thai–Chinese diplomatic relations, on Thursday, 29th May, in Bangkok.

The launch featured a Tourism Forum that brought together top officials, including the Thai Prime Minister and Chinese Ambassador, to reinforce shared goals and Thailand’s position as a Quality Destination.

The event concluded with a Welcome Reception showcasing Thai culture, cuisine, and bilateral goodwill.

This initiative serves as a strategic platform to reposition Thailand’s tourism image in the Chinese market, strengthen partnerships, and drive demand through targeted engagement aligned with the evolving preferences of Chinese travellers.

During the launch, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared: “Sawasdee Nihao marks the start of a deeper Thai–Chinese partnership. For 50 years, tourism has connected our people with warmth and friendship. It lays the foundation for a sustainable bridge where every visitor enjoys joy, ease, and safety in a truly De-stressed Tourist Destination. Today, China and Thailand come together to celebrate this journey as one close and warm family.”

A long-standing commitment to quality tourism

As one of five grand concepts under the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, Sawasdee Nihao reflects Thailand’s commitment to quality tourism and enriching seamless travel experiences.

The initiative includes infrastructure upgrades, streamlined immigration, and the “5 Must Do in Thailand” campaign—designed to appeal across travel segments including leisure, luxury, wellness, sports, and multi-generational tourism.

Thailand is also positioning itself as a hub for world-class events from international sports competitions to music festivals and cultural showcases.

By doing so, the country leverages its soft power to create immersive, high-value visitor experiences.

All efforts are guided by the Sustainable Tourism Goals, ensuring tourism supports balanced economic growth, environmental sustainability, and cultural inclusivity.

Value over volume

For his part, Thai tourism minister Sorawong Thienthong remarked: “The Thai government is committed to ‘Value over Volume’, fostering strategic trust, two-way exchange, and a resilient partnership ecosystem. Through Sawasdee Nihao, Thailand sends a clear message of readiness, hospitality, and long-term vision. This initiative not only honours five decades of Thai–Chinese friendship but also sets the stage for a new chapter of sustainable, high-impact tourism between the two nations.”

A proactive effort under TAT’s Quick Win strategy, Sawasdee Nihao employs an integrated Push–Pull model: bringing Chinese tour operators, airlines, media, and KOLs to experience Thailand firsthand (Push), and enabling them to share their experiences with audiences back home (Pull).