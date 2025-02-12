Thailand promotes itself as a premier global destination for the LGBTQIA+ community

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) staged the Amazing Thailand Out There event geared towards LGBTQIA+ travellers on Tuesday, 11th February.

This launch is seen as a significant milestone in TAT’s efforts to promote Thailand as a premier LGBTQ+ travel destination.

Marriott Thailand supported the initiative, highlighting the country’s world-class hospitality, rich culture, and unwavering commitment to inclusivity.

Arriving at a pivotal moment following the enactment of Thailand’s Equal Marriage Act in January 2025, the event further cemented Thailand’s reputation as a global leader in LGBTQ+ rights.

With the LGBTQ+ travel market projected to generate US$1.5 billion in spending by 2025 and Thailand ranked fifth globally in tourism impact, TAT strategically engaged this thriving sector.

Driven by insight

TATA governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool emphasised the event’s significance, saying: “This initiative is shaped by insights from the Amazing Thailand LGBTQ+ Focus Group sessions held late last year in Phuket, Bangkok, and Koh Samui. These discussions helped us refine our strategies to better serve LGBTQ+ travellers while strengthening opportunities for Thai tourism businesses.”

Marriott International vice-president for Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar Brad Edman shared his enthusiasm: “W Hotels proudly supports celebrating diversity in thought, culture and experiences, and amplifies conversations by giving marginalized voices a platform and moving culture forward with vibrant celebrations of LGBTQIA+ rights, equity and inclusivity. This vibrant celebration reaffirms W Hotels’ mission along with Marriott International’s long-standing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community through equitable workplace policies and practices, a strong commitment to inclusion and respect for all.”

The Thailand Out There: Amazing Thailand LGBTQ+ Travel Trade Meet 2025 connected international buyers with 20 Thai tourism suppliers, fostering business networking and industry insights.

The session also included a welcome address by TAT and a presentation by Marriott Thailand.

Among the attendees were 18 travel agents specialised in the LGBTQ+ segment from the USA, Canada, and Brazil, who embarked on a week-long familiarisation trip across Thailand, with some extending their stay to explore further.