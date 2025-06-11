Thailand strengthens tourism cooperation efforts with Bhutan and the Greater Mekong Subregion

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) strengthened regional tourism cooperation by bringing together agencies from the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) and representatives from the Kingdom of Bhutan during Thailand’s premier travel trade event Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2025.

Held last week in Chiang Mai, this gathering reflected the parties’ shared commitment to strategic collaboration and sustainable growth across Asia.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool declared: “Thailand is committed to becoming the region’s central tourism hub through closer cooperation with our neighbours. By aligning our marketing and public relations efforts, we’re building stronger regional and ASEAN tourism links that support sustainable, long-term economic growth.”

Attendees from the GMS included Nay Khyi Win Swe, consul of the Consulate-General of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, and Pea Pheap, deputy director of the Overseas Marketing and Promotion Department, Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia.

TAT also welcomed Bhutan’s Department of Tourism, represented by its chief tourism officer Phuntsho Gyeltshen, under the “Two Kingdoms, One Destination” initiative, an essential part of a Memorandum of Understanding that promotes mutual knowledge exchange and supports the development of high-value, sustainable travel experiences across both nations.

Promoting cross-cultural tourism

At TTM+ 2025, representatives from the GMS and Bhutan promoted cross-border tourism to over 400 buyers from 51 countries and 450 sellers.

Multi-modal travel routes such as self-drive caravans, railway links, and cruise networks formed the backbone of these efforts.

These routes include self-drive caravan travel linking Thailand with Lao PDR, Cambodia and Vietnam; railway tourism from Bangkok Aphiwat Central Station to Khamsawat Station in Lao PDR, with a future link to Kunming, China; and cruise tourism, with Laem Chabang Port positioned as a regional embarkation hub connecting Thailand to Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia and Singapore, especially targeting first-time international visitors.

These initiatives align with Thailand’s “Ease of Travelling” strategy, which prioritises seamless mobility and impactful destination marketing through coordinated efforts with public and private sector partners at both domestic and international levels.

As part of a curated familiarisation programme, participants from the GMS and Bhutan are engaging with key Thai travel experiences under the “5 Must Do in Thailand” concept: Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See.

Highlights include sampling Khao Soi, Chiang Mai’s signature northern curry noodle dish, alongside curated selections from the MICHELIN Guide; enjoying the distinctive ‘Fon Leb’ finger dance massage at Zira Spa which was recognised in the Thailand Tourism Awards Hall of Fame in the Spa category in 2023; shopping for locally crafted handicrafts; exploring Chiang Mai’s historic landmarks; and immersing themselves in the area’s rich and vibrant cultural life.

TAT expects that these immersive experiences will inspire participating countries to enhance their tourism products, attract quality travellers, and forge stronger, more seamless regional links that will further bolster ASEAN’s status as a world-class travel destination.