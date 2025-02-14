The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced that the Thai team’s World Water Festival sculpture secured second place at the 49th International Snow Sculpture Contest.

The competition is a part of the world-renowned Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo, Japan.

The intricately crafted sculpture, inspired by Thailand’s iconic Songkran Festival, captivated both the judges and global visitors, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and artistic talent of Thailand.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool declared: “TAT places great importance on this globally celebrated event. It serves as an excellent opportunity to showcase Thai culture, traditions, and artistic excellence. Through our participation, we wish to inspire global travellers to firsthand experience the iconic Songkran festival in Thailand, which is highlighted as one of the ‘Grand Festivity’ under the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025. “

An icon rendered in snow and ice

The intricately designed sculpture depicted the heartwarming bond between a mother and baby elephant, both of which are iconic symbols of Thailand, playfully enjoying Songkran water festivities.

This design honours Thailand’s vibrant traditions while highlighting the Songkran Festival’s recent recognition as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO.

The design was also in sync with the Thai government’s vision to promote Thailand’s soft power globally, particularly in tourism and festivals.

Likewise, it also sought to elevate Songkran as one of the world’s top ten signature festivals, enhancing Thailand’s appeal as a leading tourism destination.

Songkran is Thailand’s traditional new year celebration and is commemorated throughout the country from 13th to 15th April.

Pouring water during Songkran symbolises purification, respect, and the blessing of good fortune.

Over three decades of success

Since first participating in 1991, Thailand has built a legacy of success at Sapporo, with nine championship titles, including several consecutive victories.

This year, the Thai team, comprising Kusol Bunkobsongserm, Kritsana Wongtes, and Amnoaysak Srisuk, carried forward this proud tradition with their exceptional craftsmanship.

Supported by TAT and outfitted by CRC Sports Co, Ltd, a subsidiary of Central Retail Corporation, which is now the sole distributor of the Columbia brand in Thailand, the team’s work exemplifies the synergy of cultural pride, artistic precision, and meticulous preparation.

During the festival, visitors were invited to photograph themselves with the sculpture and share their experiences on social media to receive colourful Thai elephant keychains.