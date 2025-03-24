This facility will offer comprehensive avionics maintenance and repair services to leading Indian airlines, such as Air India and IndiGo, directly supporting the growth of the local aviation industry.

Thales celebrated the opening of its new avionics MRO facility in Gurugram, near the New Delhi airport. Aligned with the vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (‘self-reliant India’), this centre will provide a wide range of services, including the maintenance & repair of avionics components, to prominent Indian airlines such as Air India and IndiGo. This new repair hub draws on Thales’s expertise as a global leader in the aerospace industry, providing premium support and services to airline customers in India.

The inauguration was held in the presence of the Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. The event was graced by Mr. Damien Syed, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of France in India, along with senior Government officials and eminent dignitaries from the French Embassy and the industry. The Thales team was led by Yannick Assouad, Executive Vice President, Avionics, Thomas Got, Vice President, Aviation Global Services and Gilles Bono, Vice President, India. This occasion marks a milestone in Thales’s continued investment strategy in India’s rapidly expanding aviation market.

Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India said: “My heartfelt appreciation goes to Thales for setting up this dedicated facility in India to provide onshore MRO services to our airlines. Taking a tour of the facility and seeing it firsthand, I must say that I am deeply impressed by the meticulous planning and innovation that have gone into creating this centre. I believe the inauguration of this advanced avionics MRO centre marks a significant milestone for Indian aviation and a proud moment for Thales in India. This facility exemplifies our collective commitment to building a self-reliant India and a self-reliant aviation ecosystem under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi Ji. Thales stands out as a shining example of Indo-French collaboration, we must together leverage India’s vast talent pool and facilitate India’s rapidly growing aviation market.”

Thomas Got, Vice President Aviation Global Services, Thales, said: “India’s MRO industry is set for significant growth, becoming a key region for airlines. We are proud to inaugurate our Thales Maintenance and Repair Centre in India. This highlights our localisation efforts to bring our technological and avionics repair expertise closer to airline customers. The Gurugram centre is backed by the power of a global support and services organisation, and aligns with Thales’s strategy to expand its presence in India.”