The 1st REGIONAL GREAT AUDIT MINDS (GAM) CONFERENCE 2023 in Abu Dhabi

The UAE Internal Auditors Association proudly announces the groundbreaking 1st Regional GAM “Great Audit Minds” Conference, themed "Igniting Sustainable Thinking," set to take place from November 6th to 8th at the prestigious Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel. In an unprecedented move, this conference marks the first time the GAM Conference has been hosted outside the USA and in the Middle East & North Africa, showcasing the UAE's dedication to innovation and progress.

The GAM Conference will be organized in collaboration with the Conference’s Destination Partner - Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and UAE IAA, the Conference Media Partner - Abu Dhabi Media, the Conference Strategic Partners (PROTIVITI Member Firm Middle East Consultancy LLC, PwC Middle East, KPMG Lower Gulf, EY), along with the Sustainable Strategic Partners - SHJ Environment Co. LLC - BEEAH. And with big support from The Arab Confederation for the Institute of Internal Auditors, KSA.

Moreover, the GAM Conference has long been the cornerstone of innovation in the audit profession, and the 2023 edition aims to take it even further. With the invaluable support of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, this event will transcend boundaries, bringing together over 1,300 industry leaders, decision-makers, and influencers from across the globe. This conference is an unmissable opportunity to learn from the world's foremost business and thought leaders and explore cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence, innovation, sustainability, ESG, and more.

Mubarak Al Shamisi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), said: “The inaugural Great Audit Minds Conference is a valued addition to Abu Dhabi’s portfolio of business events. Hosting this gathering showcases the strong confidence placed in Abu Dhabi's state-of-the-art infrastructure and top-tier amenities, reinforcing our reputation as a premier global events destination. Through this collaboration with the UAE Internal Auditors Association, we hope to build a lasting partnership, spur further growth for Abu Dhabi and elevate experiences for our valued guests.”

The UAE's Internal Auditors Association secured the honor of hosting this prestigious event, aligning with the theme "Igniting Sustainable Thinking." This conference promises to be a dynamic platform for interaction, education, and networking. Attendees will delve into interactive sessions, engaging with over 40 international and regional experts who will provide insights on the latest industry trends, sustainability practices, digitalization, and emerging concepts in governance, risk management, fraud prevention, and more.

Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board of UAE IAA, shared his excitement: "The 1st Regional GAM Conference is a testament to the UAE's commitment to sustainable growth and global collaboration. It's a unique opportunity to learn from the brightest minds and catalyze transformative change."

The groundbreaking 1st REGIONAL GREAT AUDIT MINDS (GAM) CONFERENCE in Abu Dhabi in 2023 is generating fervent anticipation. An event that will fundamentally affect the future of the internal audit profession and promote innovation and cooperation on a worldwide scale. This momentous occasion promises to influence auditing procedures going forward and spur unheard-of advancement.