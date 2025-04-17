The Advantage Travel Partnership teams up with Princess Cruises for the Latitude Cruise Conference

The Advantage Travel Partnership announced that it is teaming up with Princess Cruises for its 2025 Latitude Cruise Conference.

The conference team sails on the cruise line’s vessel Sky Princess from 14th to 18th October, embarking in Southampton and disembarking in Hamburg, Germany.

The Sky’s the Limit is the theme for this year’s conference, and includes three nights on board, as well as shore excursions in Hamburg.

The Advantage Partnership’s commercial director John Sullivan said: “We are thrilled to be working with Princess Cruises for what is our annual hero cruise event and our fourth Latitude Cruise Conference. This event has fast become one of the key conferences in the travel calendar, for members and supplier partners alike. We’re always looking forward, aiming to support any business wanting to grow further in the sector.”

Senior commercial manager for cruise Jonny Peat added: “The attendance for our Latitude Cruise Conferences grows stronger each year and what we have planned for this coming event, with delegates hearing from senior cruise leaders and experts from all sectors of cruise, makes it another unmissable event.

Peat added that the event will inspire and empower individuals to break through barriers, expand their horizons and reach new heights of achievement, as the theme emphasises the limitless potential within each of us.

As such, attendees will be urged to embrace innovation, creativity, and bold thinking in the cruise sector and realise that the sky is truly the limit when it comes to what they can achieve.

Strengthening connections

Commenting on behalf of Princess Cruises, its vice-president for the UK and Europe Eithne Williamson said: “We are thrilled to host the Advantage 2025 Latitude Cruise Conference aboard the magnificent Sky Princess.”

Williamson added that this unique event will not only strengthen connections within the Advantage community but also provide an unparalleled opportunity for delegates to experience the Princess difference first hand.

She said: “By harnessing the collective expertise of Advantage members, we aim to drive exceptional performance in the UK market.”

Peat added that all previous Latitude Cruise Conferences have delivered exceptional return on investment for its cruise partners, noting that the month following the 2024 Latitude Cruise Conference, hosted in partnership with Ambassador Cruise Lines, saw bookings from attending members increase with passenger numbers up by 92 percent and revenues up 77 percent post-event.