This year marks a monumental milestone for the city of Murcia, Spain, as it celebrates the 1,200th anniversary of its founding by the Moors. Located in the southeastern corner of Spain, Murcia is a city rich in history, culture and charm.

A wide variety of commemorative events are planned every day throughout the year, encouraging visitors to immerse themselves in the city’s rich traditions and vibrant culture.

To commemorate its 1200-year anniversary, the city of Murcia has launched the “Murcia 1200” campaign, which is transforming the city into a “living museum” with a series of exhibitions, performances and events that will take place every day throughout the year.

Each month will be dedicated to a specific century (from 9th to 20th century) and each quarter will be highlighting key themes in Murcia’s history, including the origins of the city (Q1), the root of the three cultures (Q2), the splendour of Murcia (Q3) and the identity of modern Murcia (Q4).

Some of the key events and festivals taking place in the city as part of the “Murcia 1200” campaign are:

Free ‘Murcia 1200’ guided tours: These free tours, which will take place every Friday afternoon from March to June, aim to showcase the city’s rich heritage, gastronomy and history. Participants will have the opportunity to explore various routes, each highlighting different aspects of Murcia’s past and present.

These free tours, which will take place every Friday afternoon from March to June, aim to showcase the city’s rich heritage, gastronomy and history. Participants will have the opportunity to explore various routes, each highlighting different aspects of Murcia’s past and present. Women’s Routes (Rutas en Femenino): These guided tours, which will take place on various Saturdays throughout 2025, aim to highlight the significant contributions of women to the social, cultural, artistic, economic and political development of Murcia over the past 1,200 years. Each tour will focus on different historical periods and themes, such as the lives of medieval Muslim, Christian and Jewish women, and the roles of women in agriculture, commerce and the arts.

Further activities and festivals are regularly added to the “Murcia 1200” events calendar – these will include:

Cultural performances: Visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of performances, including traditional music, dance and theatre, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Region of Murcia.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of performances, including traditional music, dance and theatre, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Region of Murcia. Exhibitions: There will be a variety of exhibitions delving into the city’s history, art and traditions, offering a deeper understanding of Murcia’s past and present.

There will be a variety of exhibitions delving into the city’s history, art and traditions, offering a deeper understanding of Murcia’s past and present. Gastronomy: Visitors will have the chance to savour the incredible tapas made from fresh local produce, inspired by La Huerta de Murcia, such as Pimientos Asados (roasted peppers), Mar y Tierra (surf and turf) and Albóndigas de Bacalao (codfish meatballs).

The city of Murcia dates back was founded in 825 by the Andalusian emir, Abd-Al-Rahman II. It was built over a previous Roman settlement and was originally named Madinat Mursiya. The Christian city influenced Murcia’s urban layout, however, it wasn’t until the 16th, and particularly the 18th century, when Murcia became more splendid and expanded beyond the original city walls.

Over the last centuries, the city of Murcia has grown and prospered, becoming a significant cultural and economic hub in southeastern Spain; as well as a vibrant destination known for its Baroque architecture, agricultural heritage, delicious cuisine and warm climate.

Beyond the commemorative events, the city of Murcia offers a wide range of activities for visitors – here’s the top 5:

Murcia Cathedral: This magnificent structure is a blend of various architectural styles, with its most striking feature being the Baroque facade added in the 17th and 18th centuries. The cathedral’s bell tower, standing at 93 metres, is the second tallest in Spain and offers breathtaking views of the city. The cathedral underwent a comprehensive restoration and re-opened last year. Royal Casino of Murcia: Declared a National Historic Building in 1983, the Royal Casino of Murcia is a stunning example of eclectic architecture. Visitors can explore its luxurious interiors, including the Moorish-inspired billiard room and the Andalusian-style courtyard. Salzillo Museum: Dedicated to the works of the renowned Murcian sculptor Francisco Salzillo, this museum houses an impressive collection of Baroque sculptures, including the famous Easter Week pasos (religious floats) and a stunning nativity scene. Plaza de las Flores: A charming square in the heart of Murcia, Plaza de las Flores (Flowers Square) is the perfect spot to enjoy traditional Murcian tapas and soak in the lively atmosphere. The square is surrounded by beautiful buildings and is a popular meeting place for locals and visitors alike. Archaeological Museum of Murcia: This museum offers a fascinating journey through the city’s history, showcasing artifacts from its Roman, Moorish and Christian past. It is a must-visit for history enthusiasts looking to learn more about Murcia’s rich heritage.

The Region of Murcia is well connected to the UK, with frequent departures from several UK airports.