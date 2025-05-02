The Farm at San Benito to become an Autograph Collection resort

Marriott International Inc and CG Hospitality recently signed an agreement to convert the renowned Philippine wellness resort The Farm at San Benito into the Philippines’ first-ever Autograph Collection property by Q3-2025.
Marriott International Asia-Pacific president Rajeev Menon expressed his excitement over the collaboration with CG Hospitality which will expand the Marriott footprint in Southeast Asia.
Menon said: “With wellness emerging as a key driver of travel decisions, this is a timely and strategic entry for us. The Philippines, with its rich natural beauty and growing reputation as a rejuvenating destination, offers the ideal setting for the Autograph Collection and underscores our continued commitment to bringing differentiated experiences to new markets across the region.
For his part, CG Corp Global chair Dr Binod Chaudhary pointed out that his company has always believed in nurturing destinations that leave a lasting impact.
As such, Chaudhary pointed out that: “The Farm at San Benito has long been a jewel in our portfolio: a sanctuary where nature, wellness, and heartfelt hospitality come together. Our strategic partnership with Marriott International to bring The Farm at San Benito into the Autograph Collection family reflects our commitment to creating experiences that are both timeless and transformative. By joining hands, we are taking this vision global, introducing the Philippines’ first Autograph Collection property, and setting a new benchmark for wellness hospitality in the region.”
Where wellness comes first
Occupying 52 hectares of lush greenery, The Farm at San Benito, Autograph Collection is a wellness destination rooted in transformation and personal growth.
The property’s philosophy centres on nurturing personal growth through holistic care where nutrition, movement, integrated medicine, and mindful living intersect to support each guest’s evolving journey towards long-term wellbeing.
Located in a suburb of Lipa City, Batangas, 90 minutes south of Metro Manila, the 70-key property is expected to feature one-bedroom villas and exclusive two- and four-bedroom private pool villas.
The resort will also feature a swimming pool with a pool bar, a fully equipped fitness centre, a tranquil spa, and a medical wellness centre to set a benchmark for next-generation wellness hospitality in the region.
Guests can look forward to a bespoke culinary journey across five dining venues, a lobby lounge, and two additional bars.
The Farm at San Benito, Autograph Collection’s strategic location likewise offers convenient access for both leisure seekers and corporate guests, meeting the rising demand for restorative escapes from Manila and beyond.
The resort will also cater to business and social gatherings anticipated to feature 321 sqm of flexible meeting and event space, complete with natural light.