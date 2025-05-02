The Farm at San Benito to become an Autograph Collection resort

Marriott International Inc and CG Hospitality recently signed an agreement to convert the renowned Philippine wellness resort The Farm at San Benito into the Philippines’ first-ever Autograph Collection property by Q3-2025.

Marriott International Asia-Pacific president Rajeev Menon expressed his excitement over the collaboration with CG Hospitality which will expand the Marriott footprint in Southeast Asia.

Menon said: “With wellness emerging as a key driver of travel decisions, this is a timely and strategic entry for us. The Philippines, with its rich natural beauty and growing reputation as a rejuvenating destination, offers the ideal setting for the Autograph Collection and underscores our continued commitment to bringing differentiated experiences to new markets across the region.

For his part, CG Corp Global chair Dr Binod Chaudhary pointed out that his company has always believed in nurturing destinations that leave a lasting impact.

As such, Chaudhary pointed out that: “The Farm at San Benito has long been a jewel in our portfolio: a sanctuary where nature, wellness, and heartfelt hospitality come together. Our strategic partnership with Marriott International to bring The Farm at San Benito into the Autograph Collection family reflects our commitment to creating experiences that are both timeless and transformative. By joining hands, we are taking this vision global, introducing the Philippines’ first Autograph Collection property, and setting a new benchmark for wellness hospitality in the region.”