Las Vegas Sands and Marina Bay Sands jointly announced that The Food Bank Singapore has joined Sands Cares Accelerator today, 5th March.

The Sands Cares Accelerator is a three-year membership programme that seeks to advance nonprofits to deliver greater community impact.

The Food Bank Singapore is the seventh organisation to join the Sands Cares Accelerator, which Sands launched in 2017 to help fast-track nonprofit organisations on the tipping point of making a leap in community impact.

What will this mean for the organisation?

During its time in the Sands Cares Accelerator, The Food Bank Singapore will focus on expanding its Bank Card Programme.

This initiative aims to better serve beneficiaries by simplifying the food distribution process.

The nonprofit will receive US$100,000 per year for the three years of membership, along with structured guidance, and strategic counsel and mentorship from Sands and Marina Bay Sands to help achieve its Bank Card Programme goals and make it sustainable upon completion of the Sands Cares Accelerator.

A long-standing partnership

Since 2016, Marina Bay Sands has partnered with The Food Bank Singapore in numerous engagements.

The resort provides ongoing donations of unserved banquet food from the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, while team members regularly volunteer in the organisation’s warehouse to sort food donations and take inventory.

This announcement is aligned with the successful completion of Marina Bay Sands’ fourth annual Sands Cares Global Food Kit Build with The Food Bank Singapore yesterday, 4th March.

Approximately 300 Marina Bay Sands Team Members, retail tenants and Sands Hospitality Scholarship recipients participated in assembling 6,000 kits, which included biscuits, rice and tinned food.