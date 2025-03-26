The Hotel Seiryu Kyoto Kiyomizu has been awarded the Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star rating for the fourth consecutive year, reaffirming its reputation for exceptional hospitality. With 48 elegantly designed rooms, the hotel first earned a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award in 2022.

Originally built as Kiyomizu Elementary School in 1933, the building was transformed into a boutique hotel while preserving its historical charm. Situated in Kyoto’s Higashiyama ward, the hotel offers easy access to some of the city’s most famous landmarks. Guests can explore the nearby Kiyomizudera Temple, which means “Pure Water Temple,” the historic Gion district, renowned for its geisha culture, and the traditional streets of Sannenzaka and Ninenzaka, lined with wooden townhouses, shops, and teahouses. Yasaka Shrine and the scenic Maruyama Park are also within walking distance, offering an authentic immersion into Kyoto’s rich cultural heritage.

A new landmark in Tokyo’s urban landscape, Takanawa Gateway City, measuring 1.6 km long, will hold a shopping center, public garden, offices, a cultural facility and more. One of the highlights is 53 Playable Park, and JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo within the complex, equipped with 200 guest rooms, restaurant and bar, and more. The site is also set to become a premier MICE destination, featuring the Takanawa Gateway Convention Center featuring 1,640 m² hall capable of hosting up to 2,000 attendees.

Conveniently located just 15 minutes from Haneda Airport, Takanawa Gateway City provides seamless access to some of Tokyo’s most iconic attractions. Visitors can easily reach Tokyo Tower, an emblematic symbol of the city offering panoramic views, as well as the vibrant shopping districts of Ginza and Shibuya, known for their high-end fashion, and bustling nightlife. History and culture enthusiasts can explore Zojoji Temple, a historic Buddhist site nestled near Tokyo Tower, and Shiba Park, one of the oldest parks in the city, providing a serene retreat amid the urban landscape. Additionally, the nearby Roppongi district offers a dynamic mix of art galleries, entertainment, and fine dining, making Takanawa Gateway City an ideal base for travellers experiencing both traditional and contemporary Tokyo