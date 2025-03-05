The Lalit Suri Hospitality School has announced a collaboration with renowned chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia to introduce the European Culinary Excellence Program—a transformative 10-week European culinary training. This initiative aims to foster an inclusive learning environment by providing aspiring chefs, including LGBTQIA+ students and individuals from underprivileged backgrounds, with access to world-class training.

The program will bring together 15 students from The Lalit Suri Hospitality School and 7 individuals from marginalized communities, 3 students from DIVA and 5 participants from the open category equipping them with hands-on experience in European and Italian cuisine. Participants will explore the historical and cultural influences that have shaped these cuisines while mastering classic recipes such as handmade pasta, risottos, gnocchi, breads, pastries, and desserts like tiramisu. Under the expert guidance of Chef Ritu Dalmia and her team, students will also gain essential technical skills, including knife techniques, sauce-making, and plating artistry.

Speaking about the collaboration, Chef Ritu Dalmia shared: “I am thrilled to partner with The Lalit Suri Hospitality School. Giving back to society is important, and the least I can do is share my knowledge and experience with young aspiring chefs. Over the past 32 years, I have learned so much, and I hope that this program will help shape future culinary stars who will make us all proud.”

Rahul Ahuja, Principal, The Lalit Suri Hospitality School, emphasized the program’s broader vision:

“At The Lalit Suri Hospitality School, we are committed to fostering talent through meaningful learning experiences. The Culinary Excellence Program is another step towards promoting inclusivity in the hospitality industry. Under the mentorship of Chef Ritu Dalmia, students will not only develop culinary expertise but also gain a deeper appreciation for diverse European food cultures.”

The European Culinary Excellence Program embodies The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group’s unwavering commitment to nurturing talent, redefining culinary excellence in hospitality education, and driving empowerment through world-class skill development.