The Lands by Capella slated to open in February 2026

A new era will begin for one of Sydney's most iconic heritage buildings on 2nd February 2026 with the opening of The Lands by Capella.

This latest addition to the Capella portfolio is a landmark events destination within the heritage-listed Department of Lands building, located in the heart of the CBD adjacent to Capella Sydney.

Blending timeless grandeur with modern sophistication, The Lands by Capella is set to redefine the standard for luxury events in Australia.

From black-tie galas and both domestic and international conferences to intimate weddings, art showcases, and product launches, the venue has been thoughtfully designed to host exceptional occasions of every scale.

Located on Level Two of The Lands by Capella, the collection of five light-filled event venues will feature soaring ceilings of 4.6 metres, rich architectural detail, and flexible configurations.

Designed with both beauty and function in mind, the spaces will accommodate everything from executive meetings to full-floor buy outs for large scale cocktail events and exhibitions.

Glamour and grandeur

At its heart lies the Capella Ballroom, a grand 536m² space where restored arched cedar windows frame iconic glimpses of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

With the ability to host up to 400 guests cocktail-style, the ballroom combines historic charm with state-of-the-art technology and Capella's renowned service, creating an ideal setting for large-scale events and celebrations.

For more intimate occasions, the Liberty Ballroom offers understated elegance across 353m², accommodating up to 250 guests.

With an abundance of natural light and a sense of quiet luxury, it's a perfect canvas for private dinners, boutique brand launches, and stylish weddings.

Ranging from 79m² to 156m², these refined spaces suit pre-event functions, board meetings, creative breakouts, and private dining.

Interconnected via heritage timber doors, they offer versatile configurations for bespoke multi-room events and exhibitions.

Raising the bar for splendour in events

The Lands by Capella's smaller suites, namely The Botanist, The Surveyors, and The

More than just an events venue, The Lands by Capella is set to become a destination for celebration and creativity. Available in cocktail, banquet, boardroom and theatre-style layouts, the entire floor can be booked exclusively for transformative brand experiences, art installations, curated dinners, or immersive performances.

With advanced audiovisual capabilities, flexible staging, and operable walls, The Lands by Capella will offer event planners the flexibility to reimagine each space to suit any occasion, whether it be an immersive brand activation or an elegant gala.

Every event is supported by Capella Sydney's award-winning hospitality, with personalised planning led by the in-house team of specialists and menus crafted by Executive Chef Gabriele Taddeucci, renowned for his refined fusion of native Australian ingredients and global flavours.

Expect thoughtfully composed canapés, live chef stations, abundant grazing tables, and signature dining experiences that speak to Capella's commitment to culinary excellence.

Event attendees will also have the opportunity to extend their experience by booking accommodation at Capella Sydney, seamlessly connecting the landmark events spaces at The Lands by Capella with Australia's leading luxury hotel.

Redefining refined hospitality

By late 2026, the full transformation of the Department of Lands building to The Lands by Capella will be complete, unveiling more than 10,000 square metres of curated experiences, from restaurants and bars to stunning new experiential retail and cultural activations.

Featuring 192 exquisitely appointed rooms and suites, acclaimed dining options, the serene Auriga Spa, and The Living Room, Capella's signature guest lounge, the hotel offers an elegant sanctuary just steps away, perfectly complementing the sophistication and grandeur of the new events precinct.

Another key highlight is The Sandstones Club by Florence Guild, an exclusive and modern members club set to open in February 2026, focused on optimised living through health, wellness, connection, thought-leadership, culture and belonging.

Capella Sydney general manager Marc von Amim said: “We are proud to reintroduce this iconic building to Sydney in a way that honours its past and redefines its future. There is nothing else like this in Australia: this collection of event spaces that balance heritage and luxury with such care and refinement. The early response to bookings reflects the appetite for something truly special – we're thrilled to bring that to life.”

Australian Business Events Association chief executive Melissa Brown added: “There is always a need for more and different styles of venues to suit the broad range and scope of business events. It is wonderful to see historic buildings renewed and adapted to enhance the quality of meetings and event experiences.”