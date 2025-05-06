The Luxe Nomad offers a different way to experience Hokkaido

This summer, The Luxe Nomad introduces curated experiences for guests to Stay and Play in Hokkaido which transforms from winter wonderland to a warm-weather playground.

This summer, The Luxe Nomad introduces curated experiences for guests to Stay and Play in Hokkaido which transforms from winter wonderland to a warm-weather playground. Highlights include private hiking tours to the peak of Niseko Annupuri, exclusive golf packages at Rusutsu Resort’s four courses, and set-jetting excursions to the vibrant lavender farms of Furano that evoke the enchanting landscapes of Wicked’s Land of Oz. As alluring as the destination itself is the opportunity to stay in five-star penthouses and chalets at a more affordable rate, with significant savings in summer. The Luxe Nomad is the leading property management company in Hokkaido, offering a wide selection of holiday accommodation ideal for families and couples. Each is elegantly designed with comfort in mind, some even boasting their own private onsen, making them the perfect home away from home. With complimentary concierge services included, guests can enjoy the perfect blend of adventure and luxury. Indeed, Hokkaido is ushering in a new era of tourism, inviting travellers to live slower, stay longer, and allow nature to be their ultimate host. As journeys are best shared, The Luxe Nomad takes care of every detail with its tailored experiences and thoughtful service.

The lasting appeal of Hokkaido in any season Renowned for its legendary powder snow (nicknamed Japow) and world-class skiing, Hokkaido is the go-to destination for avid skiers and snowboarding enthusiasts in winter. However, akin to the Alps, the region is growing in popularity as a year-round destination as it transforms into a scenic getaway and adventure playground for all ages during the summer. With its cooler climate, local cuisine farmed from the land, outdoor activities immersed in nature, and luxury accommodations without the price tag of winter, Hokkaido is a beloved summertime escape among locals that is capturing the imagination of visitors from around the world. Data from the Hokkaido Tourism Organization reveals that 53 percent of international arrivals occurred during the summer season, not its popular counterpart, marking a substantial increase compared to five percent in 2022. Travellers in the know are visiting this beauty spot while they can still have it all to themselves.

Far from the urban sprawl Unlike Japan’s three urban centres, Hokkaido is an idyllic place to escape to breathtaking views of lakes, waterfalls, and mountains. An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, the region offers an array of exhilarating water activities, including river rafting, stand-up paddle boarding, and kayaking. It’s also a wonderful place for forest bathing, with numerous trails suitable for all levels of cycling and hiking. Plus, lovely scenic drives await: travel from Furano to Biei and marvel at the iconic Blue Pond and Shirahige Waterfalls. From Niseko and Rusutsu, you’ll enjoy majestic views of Mount Yotei, known as the “Mt. Fuji of Hokkaido,” which is also a sought-after summit for hikers to conquer.