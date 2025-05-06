Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

The Luxe Nomad offers a different way to experience Hokkaido

Asia Pacific’s largest luxury property management company offers a different look at one of Japan's most popular destinations

Luxury Travel
Japan
This summer, The Luxe Nomad introduces curated experiences for guests to Stay and Play in Hokkaido which transforms from winter wonderland to a warm-weather playground. 

This summer, The Luxe Nomad introduces curated experiences for guests to Stay and Play in Hokkaido which transforms from winter wonderland to a warm-weather playground. 

Highlights include private hiking tours to the peak of Niseko Annupuri, exclusive golf packages at Rusutsu Resort’s four courses, and set-jetting excursions to the vibrant lavender farms of Furano that evoke the enchanting landscapes of Wicked’s Land of Oz.

As alluring as the destination itself is the opportunity to stay in five-star penthouses and chalets at a more affordable rate, with significant savings in summer. 

The Luxe Nomad is the leading property management company in Hokkaido, offering a wide selection of holiday accommodation ideal for families and couples. 

Each is elegantly designed with comfort in mind, some even boasting their own private onsen, making them the perfect home away from home. 

With complimentary concierge services included, guests can enjoy the perfect blend of adventure and luxury. 

Indeed, Hokkaido is ushering in a new era of tourism, inviting travellers to live slower, stay longer, and allow nature to be their ultimate host. 

As journeys are best shared, The Luxe Nomad takes care of every detail with its tailored experiences and thoughtful service.

The lasting appeal of Hokkaido in any season

Renowned for its legendary powder snow (nicknamed Japow) and world-class skiing, Hokkaido is the go-to destination for avid skiers and snowboarding enthusiasts in winter. However, akin to the Alps, the region is growing in popularity as a year-round destination as it transforms into a scenic getaway and adventure playground for all ages during the summer. 

With its cooler climate, local cuisine farmed from the land, outdoor activities immersed in nature, and luxury accommodations without the price tag of winter, Hokkaido is a beloved summertime escape among locals that is capturing the imagination of visitors from around the world.

Data from the Hokkaido Tourism Organization reveals that 53 percent of international arrivals occurred during the summer season, not its popular counterpart, marking a substantial increase compared to five percent in 2022. 

Travellers in the know are visiting this beauty spot while they can still have it all to themselves. 

Far from the urban sprawl

Unlike Japan’s three urban centres, Hokkaido is an idyllic place to escape to breathtaking views of lakes, waterfalls, and mountains. 

An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, the region offers an array of exhilarating water activities, including river rafting, stand-up paddle boarding, and kayaking. 

It’s also a wonderful place for forest bathing, with numerous trails suitable for all levels of cycling and hiking. 

Plus, lovely scenic drives await: travel from Furano to Biei and marvel at the iconic Blue Pond and Shirahige Waterfalls. 

From Niseko and Rusutsu, you’ll enjoy majestic views of Mount Yotei, known as the “Mt. Fuji of Hokkaido,” which is also a sought-after summit for hikers to conquer.

A gustatory wonderland

Hokkaido also transforms into a slow food haven in the warmer months, centered on local sourcing and traditional cooking methods. 

Fresh seafood, such as uni, for which it is famous, is best enjoyed in summer, and seasonal fruit and vegetables such as potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and corn, are rich in nutrients and flavours from the winter. 

As Japan’s largest dairy producer, Hokkaido is also home to many milk farms where you can enjoy fresh cheese, butter, and its legendary soft-serve ice cream. 

Additionally, the region boasts local wineries that thrive due to favourable climate and soil conditions, making it a true paradise for gourmets seeking seasonal delights. Savour some of the finest pours at Ch’teau Furano and Niseko Winery.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Bali Dynasty Resort adds fun new facilities, boosting its place as a top family resort in Bali

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok offers great stays, wonderful wellness and delightful dining

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

The Luxe Nomad offers a different way to experience Hokkaido

This summer, The Luxe Nomad introduces curated experiences for guests to Stay and Play in Hokkaido which transforms from winter wonderland to a warm-weather playground. 

This summer, The Luxe Nomad introduces curated experiences for guests to Stay and Play in Hokkaido which transforms from winter wonderland to a warm-weather playground. 

Highlights include private hiking tours to the peak of Niseko Annupuri, exclusive golf packages at Rusutsu Resort’s four courses, and set-jetting excursions to the vibrant lavender farms of Furano that evoke the enchanting landscapes of Wicked’s Land of Oz.

As alluring as the destination itself is the opportunity to stay in five-star penthouses and chalets at a more affordable rate, with significant savings in summer. 

The Luxe Nomad is the leading property management company in Hokkaido, offering a wide selection of holiday accommodation ideal for families and couples. 

Each is elegantly designed with comfort in mind, some even boasting their own private onsen, making them the perfect home away from home. 

With complimentary concierge services included, guests can enjoy the perfect blend of adventure and luxury. 

Indeed, Hokkaido is ushering in a new era of tourism, inviting travellers to live slower, stay longer, and allow nature to be their ultimate host. 

As journeys are best shared, The Luxe Nomad takes care of every detail with its tailored experiences and thoughtful service.

The lasting appeal of Hokkaido in any season

Renowned for its legendary powder snow (nicknamed Japow) and world-class skiing, Hokkaido is the go-to destination for avid skiers and snowboarding enthusiasts in winter. However, akin to the Alps, the region is growing in popularity as a year-round destination as it transforms into a scenic getaway and adventure playground for all ages during the summer. 

With its cooler climate, local cuisine farmed from the land, outdoor activities immersed in nature, and luxury accommodations without the price tag of winter, Hokkaido is a beloved summertime escape among locals that is capturing the imagination of visitors from around the world.

Data from the Hokkaido Tourism Organization reveals that 53 percent of international arrivals occurred during the summer season, not its popular counterpart, marking a substantial increase compared to five percent in 2022. 

Travellers in the know are visiting this beauty spot while they can still have it all to themselves. 

Far from the urban sprawl

Unlike Japan’s three urban centres, Hokkaido is an idyllic place to escape to breathtaking views of lakes, waterfalls, and mountains. 

An outdoor enthusiast’s paradise, the region offers an array of exhilarating water activities, including river rafting, stand-up paddle boarding, and kayaking. 

It’s also a wonderful place for forest bathing, with numerous trails suitable for all levels of cycling and hiking. 

Plus, lovely scenic drives await: travel from Furano to Biei and marvel at the iconic Blue Pond and Shirahige Waterfalls. 

From Niseko and Rusutsu, you’ll enjoy majestic views of Mount Yotei, known as the “Mt. Fuji of Hokkaido,” which is also a sought-after summit for hikers to conquer.

A gustatory wonderland

Hokkaido also transforms into a slow food haven in the warmer months, centered on local sourcing and traditional cooking methods. 

Fresh seafood, such as uni, for which it is famous, is best enjoyed in summer, and seasonal fruit and vegetables such as potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and corn, are rich in nutrients and flavours from the winter. 

As Japan’s largest dairy producer, Hokkaido is also home to many milk farms where you can enjoy fresh cheese, butter, and its legendary soft-serve ice cream. 

Additionally, the region boasts local wineries that thrive due to favourable climate and soil conditions, making it a true paradise for gourmets seeking seasonal delights. Savour some of the finest pours at Ch’teau Furano and Niseko Winery.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top